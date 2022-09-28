United Spinal Strengthens Access to Employment Resources for People with Spinal Cord injuries and Disorders

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of October's National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), United Spinal Association is offering a wide-range of free virtual events through its Pathways to Employment program to assist people with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D) who want to return to work or pursue new job opportunities.

"The biggest challenge facing our members is the social stigma surrounding disability, which creates barriers to connecting with potential employers and building an inclusive work environment. NDEAM is a perfect time to amplify our commitment to providing people with disabilities unrivaled resources, advocacy, and support so that they can optimize their career success," said Lesly St. Louis, Director of Employment and DEI Programs at United Spinal.

Upcoming NDEAM virtual events hosted by United Spinal's Pathways to Employment program include:

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, 19.1 percent of people with disabilities were employed in 2021, compared to 63.7 percent of people without disabilities.

The goal of the Pathways to Employment is to address this disparity by providing people with SCI/D access to a job portal, resources on benefits and transitioning to employment, how-to guides covering a variety of disability employment topics, and mentors who have successfully returned to work after spinal cord injury or diagnosis.

The program also supports employers in establishing an inclusive work environment by offering guidance on recruitment, onboarding, and accommodations, and distributing job opportunities through United Spinal's national chapter network.

To learn more, visit https://unitedspinal.org/pathways-to-employment/ .

ABOUT UNITED SPINAL ASSOCIATION

Formed in 1946 by paralyzed veterans, United Spinal is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization dedicated to empowering people with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D), including veterans, to live successful and fulfilling lives. Membership is free and open to all individuals with SCI/D, with over 60,000 members across 49 chapters, close to 200 support groups and more than 100 rehabilitation facilities and hospital partners nationwide. Known for its revolutionary advocacy efforts, United Spinal played a significant role in writing the Americans with Disabilities Act, provided important contributions to the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Air Carrier Access Act, and was instrumental in attaining sidewalk curb ramps and accessible public transportation in New York City, which created the standard accessibility model used in many United States cities.

