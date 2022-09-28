Learn to Live Appoints Michael Schram Chief Growth Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Learn to Live, a leading digital mental health provider, announced the appointment of Michael Schram to the role of Chief Growth Officer. Mr. Schram brings over 25 years of experience and a proven track record of scaling growth for companies at the intersection of health care and technology. In this role, Schram is responsible for responding to increasing demand for Learn to Live services from employers, health plans, and schools while building new lines of business.

"Employers, health plans, providers and other groups are increasingly looking for new and effective mental health solutions to support their communities," said Learn to Live Co-founder and CEO Dale Cook. "Mike brings us the expertise to help Learn to Live capture the growth opportunities that exist in the marketplace."

Learn to Live has more than quadrupled its client base over the past three years as demand continues to surge amid national conversations about mental health and as employers seek new ways to support their workforce.

"I'm excited to join Learn to Live and help them write the next chapter of their growth," said Schram. "Because their platform allows them to easily scale high-quality digital programs, they have a unique opportunity to respond to demand and expand their reach in the marketplace."

Most recently, Schram was Vice President of Growth for Vibe Health, a leading innovator of health technology systems. Prior to Vibe Health, Schram served as Chief Growth Officer for GetWellNetwork, Inc., where he led annual recurring revenue growth of 10x.

Learn to Live currently offers a robust suite of services based on the clinically-proven strategies of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) including digital programs and support tools, and live clinician coaching. Learn to Live services are currently available to over 33 million people through employers, health plans, and schools, providing support for the most common mental health problems including: social anxiety; depression; stress, anxiety & worry; panic; insomnia; and substance use.

Learn to Live is a leading digital mental health provider that brings together the clinically-proven strategies of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy with an easily accessible technology platform and live clinician coaching to provide a high-value benefit delivered through health plans, employers, schools. The programs are designed to help people live better lives by addressing some of the most common mental health problems, including social anxiety; depression; stress, anxiety & worry; insomnia; and substance use. Learn to Live provides effective help to millions of people through a digital model that addresses the greatest barriers to receiving care: access, cost and stigma. For more information visit www.learntolive.com.

