Field of Screams Maryland Wins #1 Spot in USA Today's Nationwide Search for Best Haunted Attraction

OLNEY, Md. , Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrifying visitors for more than 20 years, Field of Screams Maryland earned major bragging rights after being voted the #1 Best Haunted Attraction in the country in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards Contest.

Located in Olney, Maryland, this immersive haunt experience features the best actors, props and decor designed to offer visitors a Hollywood level experience. Field of Screams Maryland includes The Slaughter Factory haunted house as well as the flagship one-hour nail-biting Super Screams Trail featuring 27 terrifying stations, including Chainsaw Hill, the City Morgue, and the new Clown Chaos station.

"We are excited to receive this award and are honored that our hard work is valued by our customers," said Mike Lado, Creative Director, Steelhead Events & Productions. "Field of Screams Maryland offers a level of production designed to provide the most realistic fright experience possible. This truly is a must for anyone who loves the thrill of the scare."

Field of Screams Maryland is open now through October 31, 2022. General admission tickets start at $44 and include the Super Screams Trail—which combines the Trail of Terror and Haunted Trail, the Slaughter Factory haunted house, 20 bonfire areas, tasty concessions—including made-to-order pizzas, BBQ sandwiches, funnel cakes, hot chocolate and more—and free parking. All tickets must be purchased in advance at www.screams.org. Not recommended for children under 12.

Field of Screams Maryland is located at 4501 Olney Laytonsville Rd., Olney, MD just 30 minutes from Washington DC, downtown Baltimore and Northern Virginia. Follow Field of Screams Maryland on Facebook and Instagram @fieldofscreamsmaryland.

Steelhead Events & Productions has staged Field of Screams Maryland for 22 years, notably winning A&E's prestigious Haunted House Design/Build Competition in 2018. In addition, the company is launching a new, spectacular holiday lights festival beginning November 19– December 31, 2022. Winter City Lights is an immersive holiday lights event that promises the largest, most sophisticated holiday lights experience in the country. Visit wintercitylights.com for more information.

USA Today's 10 BEST Awards highlight the best of the best in contests covering categories such as destinations, food and drink, and things to do. Nominees in all categories are chosen editorially by a panel of experts. Readers can vote once per category, per day, for four weeks.

Contact: Denise Kolker, info@steelheadevents.com.

