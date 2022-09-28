Croctober 2022 Marks 20 Years of Fandom for Crocs

From a global shoe giveaway to a first-of-its-kind Metaverse experience, the iconic footwear brand celebrates its 20th anniversary with a month of fan-centric experiences.

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) is gearing up to celebrate 20 years of fandom during the most wonderful time of the year, Croctober. As a brand well known for its loyal global fanbase – a beautifully diverse tapestry of one-of-a-kinds from every corner of the world – this milestone moment will deliver the biggest and boldest fan-fueled experiences yet with a month of surprise activations.

Festivities officially kick off in a big way on October 1st, with the launch of a global "Free Pair For All" shoe giveaway. Every day for the first week of Croctober, the brand will give away tens of thousands of pairs of Crocs shoes, inviting all fans, from OGs to newbies, to join in on the global celebration.

From there, the iconic brand will continue to treat Croc Nation to surprise giveaways, exclusive product, and access to an all-new Crocs World experience where fans can engage with the brand in an entirely new way. New product launches and noteworthy collaboration releases will further commemorate the brand's 20-year milestone in an authentically Crocs way.

Momentum will continue all the way up to Croc Day, a fan-first holiday recognized annually on October 23rd, with the release of a limited-edition Croc Day Clog. The special release will be available exclusively to Crocs Club members beginning October 20th and will open to everyone beginning October 21st.

"Croctober is one of our most favorite times of the year – a time to recognize our fans, many of whom have supported us unconditionally since the beginning and who live at the heart of our brand," said Heidi Cooley, CMO, Crocs. "Over the last two decades, as we've grown up they have too, and together we've created a global comfort revolution. This Croctober proves there's no better time to reflect on an incredible 20 years, to celebrate what makes each one of us unique and to build on the momentum to continue inviting fans to Come As You Are for generations to come!"

Croctober celebrations will culminate on Croc Day with a first-of-its-kind global Metaverse experience in Crocs World. Hosted on Zepeto and Roblox platforms, the immersive virtual event will feature a special guest appearance, allowing fans to engage through a live in-game meet and greet, and extending VIP benefits to Crocs Club members.

Croctober is a moment to recognize Crocs fans and all one-of-a-kinds around the world that are the driving force behind the brand's success. It all started on October 23rd in 2017 with what was originally known as National Crocodile Day, when Crocs fans saw an opportunity to turn it into a celebration of their favorite shoe. They commemorated the day by wearing and posting about their beloved Crocs, encouraging others to do the same, and igniting a movement across social media. Soon, Croc Day was born. Year-over-year, anticipation for this unique fan-first holiday grew, until what started as a one-day ode to the brand evolved into a global month-long celebration that is heralded today as Croctober.

Everyone is invited to join in on the fun all Croctober long. Tune in to Crocs' channels by following @Crocs and #Croctober on social media or by visiting crocs.com. Sign up to become a Crocs Club member and be the first-to-know about special promotions, enjoying exclusive access and added benefits throughout Croctober and beyond. Additional information about the first-of-its-kind global Metaverse experience will be shared closer to Croc Day.

About Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. please visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, please visit www.crocs.com or www.heydudeshoesusa.com or follow @Crocs or @heydudeshoes on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Melissa Layton, Crocs, Inc.

mlayton@crocs.com

Crocs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Crocs, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crocs, Inc.