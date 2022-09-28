'Break the Ice' This Winter With The Launch Of Red Bull® Winter Edition Fig Apple

Red Bull Winter Edition Fig Apple Will Begin Hitting Shelves on October 3 as a National Limited-Time Offer

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures drop and snow begins to fall, don't let winter or the newest Red Bull Edition series flavor, Red Bull Winter Edition Fig Apple, pass you by. The limited-time offering will be available in select retailers on October 3 and nationwide on October 31, just in time for the winter season.

Whether you are taking to the ice, hitting the slopes or warming up by the fire, Red Bull Winter Edition Fig Apple will give you wiiings for any adventure. Break the ice and try something new this winter with a can of Winter Edition Fig Apple, with tasting notes of sweet apple, a hint of fig and caramel, and a crisp, wintry finish. Red Bull Winter Edition Fig Apple is a great slope-side spark or base for a fireside mocktail.

Available in 8.4 fl oz, available in single serve and a 4-pack, and 12 fl oz spruce colored, matte cans, Red Bull Winter Edition Fig Apple will hit shelves at Kroger beginning October 3 and will be sold at retailers nationwide starting October 31, while supplies last.

Visit https://www.redbull.com/us-en/energydrink/red-bull-winter-edition learn more and Red Bull Content Pool for additional photo assets featuring Red Bull athlete Maame Biney.

About Red Bull

Red Bull Energy Drink is available in over 170 countries worldwide and 7.9 billion cans of Red Bull were consumed last year, 3 billion of those in the U.S. alone. Red Bull Energy Drink's signature 8.4 fl oz can contains 80 mg of caffeine, about the same amount as in a home-brewed cup of coffee. For more information, visit energydrink-us.redbull.com.

