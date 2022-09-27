Traveling along the Yangtze River in Hubei

Sail in Hubei, See the Open Sky at the End of Canyon

Hubei is the "province of thousands of lakes", with the Yangtze River, Han River and Qing River all flowing through it. Mountains and rivers, haze shadow and wave light, constitute a natural charming landscape picture. Take a boat trip, be in harmony with rivers. When you are watching the scenery on the boat, the people on the shore are also watching you. This is the charm of taking a boat tour in Hubei!

"The Three Gorges is magnificent, please take a boat tour when you travel at three gorges". The Three Gorges of the Yangtze River is consists of Qutang Gorge, Wu Gorge and Xiling Gorge, of which Xiling Gorge is located in Yichang, Hubei, and Wu Gorge is located at the junction of Hubei and Chongqing. The section of the Yangtze River in Hubei is the most magnificent section of the Yangtze River. Nature has endowed this and canyon with thousands of beauty. Poets also sang this landscape corridor with the most magnificent poems.

Boarding the Yangtze River Cruise and boat on the Yangtze River, you can watch the endless green hills by Xiling Gorge, watch the rising tide in Gezhou Dam, visit the century project --- the Three Gorges Dam, and feel the spirit of great power from zero distance.

Xiling Gorge, which is located between the Three Gorges Dam and Gezhouba Dam, is the most magical and spectacular section in the Three Gorges of the Yangtze River. Xiling Gorge enjoys a superior geographical position, and is known as "one shoulder carries two gorges, one river carries two streams". People scenic Three Gorges is here, across the beautiful Dengying Gorge, surrounded by mountains and rivers, with picturesque scenery.

Swaying in a boat between the Three Gorges, it is like a dreamland where time has stood still. Ancient sailboats and awning boats are quietly moored in front of the People scenic Three Gorges. Various customs handed down for thousands of years shows the optimistic and simple life attitude of Xiajiang people.

