Transformative Brand No Sugar Company Is Awarded October 3rd As National No Sugar Day

The better for you company pledges to reduce 1 million grams of refined sugar in the month of October out of the 84 billion pounds of sugar that are consumed annually

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- No Sugar king, Brad Woodgate, the CEO, author, recording artist, and founder of No Sugar Company and Joyburst Beverages is back again and has been awarded October 3rd as the official National No Sugar Day with National Day Archives. The goal of No Sugar Day is that people and other food companies make the conscious decision to decrease their sugar intake for a healthier mind and body. Woodgate believes that "refined sugar will be looked back at in 10 years, similarly to how people abuse cigarettes and its negative effects on your health," and notes countries have already started applying 'sugar taxes' on products.

To help educate and provide consumers with better options, No Sugar Company is championing the benefits of natural sweeteners and delicious, nutritious ingredients so they don't have to choose between health and flavor. The No Sugar Company pledges to cut over 1 million grams of sugar during the month of October from the 84 billion pounds that are consumed annually throughout the U.S.

No Sugar Company has quickly disrupted the global food industry and is now one of the fastest-growing consumer packaged goods companies in North America. "I have made it my mission to disrupt the world's food chain dependency on refined sugar and shift people's views on healthy eating habits. I'm excited that National No Sugar Day will be a recognized day that will be celebrated Internationally," said No Sugar Company CEO, Brad Woodgate. "Living a healthier low/no sugar lifestyle can improve much more than just your health and we can't wait to hear how people take part in this new annual day!"

No Sugar Company believes that refined sugar should be left out of most foods as it has no nutritional benefit and is considered one of the greatest threats to cardiovascular disease. Along with other health defects that can result in stroke, obesity, diabetes, high blood cholesterol, cancer, and dental cavities, No Sugar Company strives to be one of the first companies devoted to having no sugar in any of their many products and continuously creates revolutionary no-sugar products. Lastly, the company has created an open invitation to all partners and competitors to join them in raising awareness of No Sugar Day and the mission of creating healthier no/low sugar food. They have already created alliances with over 100 organizations and will raise money for Heart and Stroke Foundation, Diabetic Foundations, and several others who benefit from the low-sugar food chain.

To amplify the announcement, No Sugar king, Brad Woodgate will drop his second single It's a No For Me, which was inspired by his dedication to helping others lead a sugar-free life. The newly signed Anthem Entertainment recording artist sings about the risks of high sugar intake and pleads people to stop consuming refined sugars altogether. It's a No For Me will be available on all streaming platforms on September 30th, 2022.

The No Sugar Company knows that the key to a happy lifestyle is a healthy one and is proud to support those looking to take control of their diet and is available for purchase at Wal-Mart, Costco and over 40,000 retail distribution points, as well as on thenosugarcompany.com and joyburst.com.

About No Sugar Company

No Sugar Company was launched in 2018 with the goal of helping people live a healthier lifestyle. After countless attempts to create the perfect no-sugar snack, it landed on the taste and texture enjoyed today with a wide range of products, including No Sugar Keto bars and Keto Bombs, Keto Ice Cream Barz, etc. The latest company spin-off, Joyburst, has the company expanding into the beverage market with a line of natural energy drinks and Alcoholic Seltzers. No Sugar Company has quickly become one of the fastest-growing consumer packaged goods companies in North America and its products are now available in over 50 countries including Mexico, the United Kingdom, Australia, and China. Learn more at: Thenosugarcompany.com

About Joyburst

Joyburst is a refreshing and delicious good-for-you energy drink brought to you by the No Sugar Company. The bright and delicious flavors of Joyburst feature a tasty portfolio of Elderberry, Frosé, Grape, Lime, Peach Mango, and their newest flavor edition Vanilla Ice, created by the 90's music icon himself. Each tasty and unique flavor offers 200 mg of natural caffeine and is made without the unhealthy sugars and caffeine sources that other energy drinks have. This perfect recipe consists of naturally derived green tea caffeine and is infused with a hint of sweetness and refreshing carbonation, without bitterness or sugar. Joyburst is distributed in select Costco and Walmart locations nationally, along with full distribution in Canada, Mexico, China, UK, and several other countries.

About Brad Woodgate

Brad Woodgate is a self-made Canadian serial entrepreneur who, over the last 22 years, has turned an initial thirty-thousand-dollar investment into over a billion dollars in sales. Having launched several successful companies in the health and wellness space, he has managed over 500 employees, launched over 700 products, and distributed to more than 75 countries. Over the years, Brad also helped many people and celebrities reach their wellness goals. In 2015, based on his own health concerns, Brad took a very strong interest in the effects of refined sugar on our health. This led to the establishment of the No Sugar Company in 2018, which has quickly disrupted the global food industry and is now one of the fastest-growing consumer packaged goods companies in North America. He is also a recording artist, the author of No Sugar In Me, a book about changing your lifestyle by eliminating refined sugars.

