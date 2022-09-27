PROVIDENT HEALTHCARE PARTNERS ADVISES GHC HOSPICE IN ITS ACQUISITION BY AGAPE CARE GROUP

BOSTON and NEW YORK , Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, announced it has advised GHC Hospice ("GHC") in its acquisition by Agape Care Group ("Agape"), a portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners. Founded in 2014, GHC is a leading hospice care provider serving 25 counties in Georgia and South Carolina with a reputation for superior clinical excellence.

Provident's deal team was led by Kevin Palamara, Managing Director, and Jake Vesely, Senior Associate. Arnall Golden Gregory, LLP served as legal counsel to GHC. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We couldn't have been better represented and Provident was able to ease a very long and trying process. The Provident team did an excellent job at anticipating questions and kept us moving forward to a successful closing. We would highly recommend the Provident team! They answered our calls day or night and responded with professionalism the entire way," noted Kevin Gierc, COO and Co-Founder of GHC Hospice, and Gina Gierc, CEO and Co-Founder of GHC Hospice.

"It's been a privilege to work with co-founders, Gina and Kevin Gierc and the entire team at GHC Hospice in completing this partnership between two of Georgia's premier hospice providers. We believe all of GHC's goals were accomplished in this transaction through finding a partner that shares the same values and quality care standards," stated Vesely.

"We are honored to have worked with the GHC Hospice team. GHC has utilized a patient-centric approach to care and quality, growing into the market leader in Savanna and the broader Southeastern Georgia market. They had many options for potential suitors but were most compelled by the opportunity to join forces with Agape, who has been the market leader in bordering South Carolina for years," commented Palamara.

About GHC Hospice

GHC Hospice is one of the premier hospice providers in the Southeast, with local access to Georgia and South Carolina through six office locations. GHS provides traditional hospice services with a patient-centered focus that means never compromising on patient care. Visit https://ghchospice.com/ for more information.

About Agape Care Group

As a regional leader in hospice and palliative care, Agape Care Group proudly serves 3,600 patients across South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina. The company's 1,450 employees are committed to serving with love those touched by an advanced illness, providing comfort and support through compassionate care and meaningful experiences. Agape Care Group offers hospice and palliative services across multiple settings and is renowned for its superior patient-family experience and expertly trained professionals. https://agapecaregroup.com.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation services for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including hospice services. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a multitude of investors such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow on LinkedIn.

