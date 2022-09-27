TO MARK THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF SPICEWORLD SPICE GIRLS ANNOUNCE NEW AND EXPANDED EDITIONS OF MULTI-MILLION SELLING SECOND ALBUM SPICEWORLD 25

INCLUDING PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED LIVE TRACKS + UNHEARD "STEP TO ME" ORIGINAL DEMO RECORDING

OUT NOVEMBER 4, 2022

FORMATS AVAILABLE: Digital Deluxe Edition / 2CD + Hardback Book / 2LP Deluxe Edition / Double Cassette / Picture Disc / Clear Vinyl

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the 25th anniversary of SPICEWORLD, the multi-million selling second album by the biggest girl band of all time - the SPICE GIRLS announce new and expanded versions of the album on multiple formats via UMC / Virgin Records - out November 4th - http://spcgrls.uk/SW25

SPICEWORLD 25 Packshot (PRNewswire)

Curated by the band themselves, SPICEWORLD 25 brings together the original chart topping album with some of their favourite bonus tracks and B-Sides, along with previously unreleased live recordings from the Virgin Records archive.

The band say, "The 'Spiceworld' era was such a fun time for us; we'd just had a number one album with Spice, we were travelling all over the world and meeting our amazing fans, we released our second album AND we had our very own movie! Who would've thought it? It's crazy to think that 25 years have passed."

The iconic Spiceworld album, released on the November 3, 1997, spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Official Charts UK album chart and 48 weeks on the UK Top 40. It sold 192,000 copies in the UK Week 1, passing a million sales after just eight weeks, reaching No. 1 in eleven other territories, No. 2 in Canada, No. 3 in the US and No. 6 in Japan. Spiceworld has since sold more than 14 million copies worldwide, including more than 1.6 million in the UK (where industry trade body the BPI has certified it 5x Platinum) and 4.2 million in the US (certified 4x Platinum by the RIAA).

Across the formats, highlights include fan favorite "Step To Me," originally the soundtrack to a 1997 soft drinks campaign where fans were required to collect twenty pink ring pull tabs from cans in return for a four track "not in the shops" CD single. SPICEWORLD 25 digital and 2CD formats include the previously unheard original demo recording.

Fans who have long clamoured for a live album that captured the excitement generated by the Spice Girls' hugely successful 1998 ninety-seven-date European and North America tour will delight at the four previously unreleased live recordings included on both the 2LP set and the 2 Cassette tape set, all captured at different venues.

Together with some timeless remixes, a search of the archives revealed a previously unreleased version of "Viva Forever" - the "John Themis Ambient Mix" is named after the much in demand Australian-born guitarist who later co-wrote Emma Bunton's April 2001 solo No. 1 "What Took You So Long."

The digital, CD and cassette formats are rounded off by a brand new "Spice Girls Party Mix," which pulls together some of the bands biggest and most popular hits in a near-fifteen minute fiesta of brilliant Pop music.

HERE'S THE STORY FROM A-Z… After their iconic 1996 debut single "Wannabe" topped the charts in 37 countries, Spice Girls' debut album Spice went on to sell more than 31 million copies worldwide, becoming the best-selling album of all time by a female group. The girls have gone on to sell more than 90 million records around the globe, releasing three studio albums and 11 singles and winning a host of awards including a BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music.

Spiceworld stats:

Spiceworld spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Official Charts UK album chart and 48 weeks on the UK Top 40

It sold 192,000 copies in the UK Week 1, passing a million sales after just eight weeks

It also reached No. 1 in eleven other territories, No. 2 in Canada , No. 3 in the US and No. 6 in Japan

It includes the singles "Spice Up Your Life" (UK No. 1 October 1997 ), "Too Much" (UK No. 1 December 1997 ), "Stop" (UK No. 2 March 1998 ) and "Viva Forever" (UK No. 1 August 1998 ).

"Spice Up Your Life" and "Stop," were the Spice Girls' second and third most streamed songs (audio and video combined) in 2021

Spiceworld has since sold more than 14 million copies worldwide, including more than 1.6 million in the UK (where industry trade body the BPI has certified it 5 x Platinum) and 4.2 million in the US (certified 4 x Platinum by the RIAA)

The album and singles generated a phenomena known as "Spice Mania" aided by the release of the film Spice World in December 1997 , a UK box office No. 1, grossing over $100 million worldwide

The Spice Girls performed their first ever concert at the 8,000-capacity Abdi İpekçi Arena in Istanbul, Turkey , on 12 October 1997 . It was released on video by Virgin Records as Girl Power! Live In Istanbul in December 1997

The accompanying Spiceworld Tour started in Dublin on 24 February 1998 , and ran for 97 dates across Europe and North America

Track-listings (*Denotes previously unreleased tracks):

Digital Deluxe Edition:

Spice Up Your Life Stop Too Much Saturday Night Divas Never Give Up On The Good Times Move Over Do It Denying Viva Forever The Lady Is A Vamp Step To Me (7" Mix) Outer Space Girls Walk Of Life Step To Me (Demo Version)* Too Much (Live In Toronto, July 1998 )* Stop (Live In Madrid, March 1998 )* Move Over (Live In Istanbul, October 1997 ) Spice Up Your Life (Live In Arnhem, March 1998 )* Viva Forever (Live In Manchester, April 1998 )* Spice Up Your Life (Morales Radio Mix) Stop (Morales Remix Edit) Too Much (SoulShock & Karlin Remix) Viva Forever (John Themis Ambient Mix)* Step To Me (Extended Mix) Spice Girls Party Mix*

2CD + Hardback Book:

CD1.

Spice Up Your Life Stop Too Much Saturday Night Divas Never Give Up On The Good Times Move Over Do It Denying Viva Forever The Lady Is A Vamp

CD2.

Step To Me (7" Mix) Outer Space Girls Walk Of Life Step To Me (Demo Version)* Too Much (Live In Toronto, July 1998 )* Stop (Live In Madrid, March 1998 )* Move Over (Live In Istanbul, October 1997 ) Spice Up Your Life (Live In Arnhem, March 1998 )* Viva Forever (Live In Manchester, April 1998 )* Spice Up Your Life (Morales Radio Mix) Stop (Morales Remix Edit) Too Much (SoulShock & Karlin Remix) Viva Forever (John Themis Ambient Mix)* Step To Me (Extended Mix) Spice Girls Party Mix*

Picture Disc:

A.

Spice Up Your Life Stop Too Much Saturday Night Divas Never Give Up On The Good Times

B.

Move Over Do It Denying Viva Forever The Lady Is A Vamp

Clear Vinyl:

A.

Spice Up Your Life Stop Too Much Saturday Night Divas Never Give Up On The Good Times

B.

Move Over Do It Denying Viva Forever The Lady Is A Vamp

2LP Deluxe Edition:

A.

Spice Up Your Life Stop Too Much Saturday Night Divas Never Give Up On The Good Times

B.

Move Over Do It Denying Viva Forever The Lady Is A Vamp

C.

Too Much (Live In Toronto, July 1998 )* Stop (Live In Madrid, March 1998 )* Move Over (Live In Istanbul, October 1997 ) Spice Up Your Life (Live In Arnhem, March 1998 )* Viva Forever (Live In Manchester, April 1998 )*

D.

Spice Up Your Life (Morales Radio Mix) Stop (Morales Remix Edit) Too Much (Soulshock & Karlin Remix) Viva Forever (John Themis Ambient Mix)* Step To Me (Extended Mix)

Double Cassette:

A.

Spice Up Your Life Stop Too Much Saturday Night Divas Never Give Up On The Good Times

B.

Move Over Do It Denying Viva Forever The Lady Is A Vamp

C.

Too Much (Live In Toronto, July 1998 )* Stop (Live In Madrid, March 1998 )* Move Over (Live In Istanbul, October 1997 ) Spice Up Your Life (Live In Arnhem, March 1998 )* Viva Forever (Live In Manchester, April 1998 )*

D.

Spice Up Your Life (Morales Radio Mix) Too Much (SoulShock & Karlin Remix) Viva Forever (John Themis Ambient Mix)* Step To Me (Extended Mix) Spice Girls Party Mix*

