Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) Joins the Saphyre Endeavor

LGIM leverages Saphyre's patented AI platform for the onboarding and maintenance of their funds as well as legal contract and compliance management with their brokers.

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saphyre , a fintech company using patent-approved AI technology to solve pre-trade setups and post-trade issues, announces that LGIM joins our network of financial institutions using the Saphyre platform.

Saphyre (PRNewswire)

Saphyre's automated intelligence is capable of tracking compliance related activities, such as NAV terminations, contained within the respective ISDA and GMRA agreements thereby automating compliance checks for trading as a byproduct of legal agreement setups and amendments. These automated processes reduce risk and inefficiencies by eliminating manual tasks for both buy- and sell-sides, resulting in greater time efficiencies and cost savings.

Stephen Roche, President and Co-Founder at Saphyre shared, "It's exciting to officially announce that LGIM is part of the Saphyre platform. We've been collaborating with them since the beginning, in fact, when Gabino and I started this company. LGIM's clients and counterparties will benefit from the advantages that Saphyre's platform offers."

About Saphyre:

Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster, but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities. Learn more at https://www.saphyre.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Saphyre