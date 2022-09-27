Latest Delinea Product Update Streamlines DevOps Security

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced the latest release of DevOps Secrets Vault , its high-speed vault for DevOps and DevSecOps teams. New enhancements include development support on the most recent Mac computers, and improved secrets management usability through automation, intended to reduce development time and increase visibility.

Delinea Logo (PRNewswire)

According to a 2022 Crowdstrike report , 80% of cyber attacks involve stolen credentials, and in late 2021 Gartner listed managing machine identities as one of the top five cybersecurity and risk trends. Delinea strives to reduce the risk of using hardcoded credentials in applications and services by instead dynamically injecting secure credentials with Just-in-Time access from DevOps Secrets Vault.

Expanded Support for developers on Macs

With added support for the M1 chip, developers coding on the latest Macs can now benefit from using DevOps Secrets Vault's command line interface (CLI) and the DSV Engine (an agent supporting database dynamic secrets) as part of their toolset. Building upon its focus on seamless usability, Delinea continues to reduce friction that commonly arises when securing sensitive secrets and credentials, especially in fast-paced DevOps environments.

Continual interface improvements reduce friction for DevOps teams

Both the CLI and graphical interface receive continual usability and flexibility enhancements, allowing developers to work seamlessly in their preferred interface with their preferred tools while helping organizations decrease the risk of compromised credentials.

New features added to both interfaces include:

Expanded support for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) functionality

A certified Ansible plugin for use on Ansible Automation Hub

Enhanced authentication methods

"The exponential growth of machine identities as applications are modernized and architected as micro-services continues to place organizations at increased risk," said Jason Michell, SVP of Engineering at Delinea. "Delinea's ongoing focus on making security seamless for developers is reflected in these recent enhancements, enabling them to use DevOps Secrets Vault to dynamically insert credentials in their code, in line with security best practices."

Organizations can try DevOps Secrets Vault for free at https://delinea.com/products/devops-secrets-management-vault .

About Delinea

Delinea is a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions that make security seamless for the modern, hybrid enterprise. Our solutions empower organizations to secure critical data, devices, code, and cloud infrastructure to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

© Delinea Inc. (formerly Centrify Corporation) 2022. Delinea™ is a trademark of Delinea Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Brad Shewmake

Delinea

brad.shewmake@delinea.com

+1-408-625-4191

John Kreuzer

Lumina Communications

delinea@luminapr.com

+1-408-963-6418

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Delinea