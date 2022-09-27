InventHelp Inventor Develops a Kayak Transportation Device (LGT-223)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I didn't want to drag my kayak across the parking lot or over rocks and scratch the bottom of it when getting it to and from the water," said an inventor from Henderson, Nev., "so I invented the ROLL AWAY."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention makes it easier to get watercraft to (or from) the water. It eliminates the need to carry a watercraft or drag it across the ground which would prevent the watercraft from being scratched as well as from cosmetic or structural damage. This would also reduce stress and strain on the arms, shoulders, back, and legs. Easy to use and convenient, this device would save time, effort and enhance safety.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LGT-223, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp