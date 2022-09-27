Department of Defense Awards FedLearn Agreement to Pilot AI-Powered Learning Solution

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FedLearn, the first-to-market, online, artificial intelligence-powered learning solutions provider offering content specialized and contextualized to federal government mission areas—particularly in the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community—announces the establishment of an other transaction agreement with the department's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office.

FedLearn logo (PRNewswire)

Under the terms of the OT agreement, the CDAO will undertake a 90-day demonstration prototype project utilizing the FedLearn AI-enabled learning platform among a select group of DoD participants enrolled in their archetype pilot training. This prototype project marks the first time that the DoD will provide training on the use of FedLearn's technology via a hands-on AI training experience.

Participants will be able to experience AI via real-time learner assessments to determine if they are grasping online lesson content and how engaged they are with the material, among other capabilities.

The project agreement was awarded via the Tradewind ecosystem by the Army Contracting Command – Rock Island on behalf of the CDAO under the OT prototyping authority.

If the CDAO deems the pilot to be successful in accomplishing set objectives, the office can award FedLearn a follow-on transaction.

"FedLearn is honored to support the DoD in its drive for workforce AI-readiness by 2025," said Dr. J. Keith Dunbar, FedLearn founder and chief executive officer. "Via this pilot, we look forward to showcasing our unique AI-enabled, learning solution to demonstrate how the platform can help accelerate the department's adoption of AI cost effectively and in a scalable manner in support of mission success."

To learn more about FedLearn, visit fedlearn.com.

About FedLearn

FedLearn (fedlearn.com) is transforming learning for federal government and government contractor organizations. We offer the first artificial intelligence-enabled, online learning platform with specialized and contextualized content directly supporting government mission areas. Our solutions combines the best of traditional classroom and elearning settings to offer a rich, dynamic and personalized learning experience with quantifiable outcomes. FedLearn is a certified service-disabled veteran-owned small business.

Contact

Michelle R. Snyder

Chief Operating and Marketing Officer

FedLearn

msnyder@fedlearn.com

703.253.6229

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FedLearn