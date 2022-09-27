Dallas-Based Workforce Finance Startup Taps JP Morgan Vet as Business Development VP

Jeff Parks joins Meritize after a 22 year career at JP Morgan Chase; previously led financial aid offices at higher education institutions across the country

FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritize , developer of merit-based financing solutions and a technology platform that connects career starters and mid-career professionals with high-impact skills training, announced today that it has hired Jeff Parks as the firm's vice president of business development. Parks will bring to the company more than two decades of executive leadership at JPMorgan Chase leading growth and business development work across a variety of business lines including student and auto lending, credit cards and digital payments.

"Jeff's background and expertise are an incredible asset as we continue to grow, helping Meritize to serve more students and put their educational goals within reach," said Beck Pryor, chief operating officer at Meritize. "We are thrilled to have him on board and we look forward to the impact he will have on expanding funding opportunities."

An expert in education finance and commercial credit and banking, Parks specialized in structuring unique business-to-business offerings during his time at JPMC. In this new role with Meritize, Parks will be responsible for designing and executing the organization's B2B sales strategy, managing the company's growing sales team, and executing against team sales targets. Parks joins Meritize at a time when the company sees continued growth. Prior to his role at JPMorgan Chase, Parks served as a student finance professional at several institutions of higher education, including the University of Arizona and Metropolitan State University of Denver.

In June, Meritize closed its latest funding round with new funding from Aegon Asset Management's impact investment arm. The organization has been using this latest funding to scale its operations and accelerate its momentum meeting the complex education and training needs of fast-growing industries, including information technology, health care, aviation, and industrials.

"Too often, traditional models of education finance simply create new barriers and burdensome financial commitments for students and career seekers, instead of helping them achieve their education and career goals," said Jeff Parks, vice president of business development at Meritize. "Meritize has created a new way to help learners finance training and skills development, using a model that leads to stronger financial, career, and educational outcomes. I'm thrilled to join the team and look forward to the work ahead."

Since launching in 2017, the company has helped nearly 20,000 students get access to training, through more than$250 million in financing. Meritize has since grown its workforce to more than 60 employees, including 23 new hires in the past year. Today, more than 600 high-quality training providers across the United States are using Meritize's unique approach to merit-based finance to help professionals access and pay for training for roles in high-growth industries such as aviation, health care, information technology and the skilled trades.

About Meritize: Meritize is a leading provider of funding solutions for skills-based education and workforce development. The company's proprietary merit-based lending program goes beyond traditional underwriting and uses an individual's academic or military achievements to enhance credit evaluation and expand funding opportunities, resulting in increased access to educational funding and improved outcomes. Frisco, Texas-based Meritize is privately held. For more information visit www.meritize.com .

