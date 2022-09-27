AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of August 31, 2022.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority Series 2016-2 5.25%, 11/15/35
2.52 %
2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012-A 5.00%, 01/01/29
2.27 %
3) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46
1.73 %
4) Central Plains Energy Project Series 2017-A 5.00%, 09/01/42
1.71 %
5) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48
1.68 %
6) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58
1.68 %
7) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62
1.67 %
8) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30
1.66 %
9) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39
1.53 %
10) Virginia Small Business Financing Authority Series 2022 3.00%, 01/01/41
1.51 %
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Revenue
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
22.37 %
Toll Roads/Transit
8.09 %
Airport
7.80 %
Revenue - Miscellaneous
5.80 %
Electric Utility
5.30 %
Higher Education - Private
2.88 %
Industrial Development - Industry
2.85 %
Tobacco Securitization
2.76 %
Prepay Energy
2.56 %
Water & Sewer
2.27 %
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
1.54 %
Port
1.51 %
Industrial Development - Utility
0.50 %
Higher Education - Public
0.48 %
Senior Living
0.24 %
SUBTOTAL
66.95 %
Tax Supported
Special Tax
16.74 %
State G.O.
7.99 %
Local G.O.
1.87 %
State Lease
1.14 %
SUBTOTAL
27.74 %
Prerefunded/ETM
4.04 %
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
0.92 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Funds and Investment Trusts
0.20 %
SUBTOTAL
0.20 %
Asset-Backed
Housing - Multi-Family
0.15 %
SUBTOTAL
0.15 %
Total
100.00 %
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
Illinois
11.70 %
California
10.52 %
New York
8.70 %
Pennsylvania
7.73 %
New Jersey
6.20 %
Wisconsin
6.19 %
Florida
5.47 %
Connecticut
4.86 %
Texas
3.92 %
South Carolina
3.03 %
Michigan
2.99 %
Alabama
2.64 %
Virginia
2.22 %
Ohio
2.13 %
Colorado
1.85 %
Oklahoma
1.72 %
Nebraska
1.71 %
Georgia
1.68 %
North Carolina
1.58 %
Minnesota
1.46 %
Tennessee
1.45 %
Arizona
1.41 %
Utah
1.17 %
Maryland
1.10 %
District of Columbia
1.00 %
Iowa
0.97 %
Kansas
0.83 %
West Virginia
0.65 %
New Hampshire
0.59 %
Puerto Rico
0.51 %
Indiana
0.46 %
Hawaii
0.42 %
Arkansas
0.33 %
Louisiana
0.18 %
Washington
0.15 %
Massachusetts
0.13 %
South Dakota
0.13 %
Kentucky
0.02 %
Other
0.20 %
Total Investments
100.00 %
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
4.75 %
AA
29.74 %
A
33.38 %
BBB
23.81 %
BB
3.12 %
D
0.21 %
Not Rated
0.75 %
Pre-refunded Bonds
4.04 %
Short Term Investments
0.20 %
Total
100.00 %
Bonds by Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 Year
0.46 %
1 To 5 Years
5.87 %
5 To 10 Years
15.40 %
10 To 20 Years
31.51 %
20 To 30 Years
37.36 %
More than 30 Years
9.40 %
Other
0.00 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
12.83 %
Average Coupon:
4.60 %
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00 %
Investment Operations:
0.00 %
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
0.00 %
Tender Option Bonds:
4.41 %
VMTP Shares:
39.05 %
Total Fund Leverage:
43.46%*
Average Maturity:
7.50 Years
Effective Duration:
5.83 Years
Total Net Assets:
$362.38 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$12.61
Total Number of Holdings:
190
Portfolio Turnover:
5.00 %
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.41% through the use of tender option bonds, 39.05% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations,
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company
View original content:
SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.