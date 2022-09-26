Knix surpasses 2 million customers and finalizes their acquisition by Essity, making history for a female founded DTC brand

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After announcing their acquisition by global health and hygiene brand, Essity, in early July, Knix is proud to share that the deal has officially closed, valuing Knix at $400M USD and marking one of the largest publicly disclosed private sales of a DTC company by a female founder. The closing comes following Knix surpassing the 2 million customer mark. Knix Founder and CEO, Joanna Griffiths will stay on as President of Knix and continue to lead the brand under its new partnership with Essity.

Joanna Santa Monica Head Shot (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2013 with a mission to redefine intimates, Knix has been a pioneer in leakproof underwear and apparel and has helped create and grow the category while breaking barriers for all people to live unapologetically free. Griffiths took a set of problems, experienced by half of the global population, and turned to innovation and design to find a solution that has truly started a movement towards alternative, fashionable and sustainable options for leaks.

Having faced adversity along the journey to normalize leaking and end stigma, including being told in the early days that leakproof underwear was a "niche" idea, Griffiths has made major strides in changing the face of the intimates industry. In 2020 Knix was the first brand to feature an entire campaign of women over 50 and in 2013 to showcase their products in all available sizes and to use only customers in their advertising. Knix has also fought for representation in body diversity, paving the way for a needed shift towards inclusivity in the intimates category. Griffiths has also been a champion for female entrepreneurship, stressing the importance of supporting female founded businesses and being vocal about the gendered language and stereotypes that exist around women in business today. In 2021 Griffiths made headlines when she closed their Series B financing just three days before giving birth to twins, eliminating any investors from the process who questioned her ability to run a business and be a mother. The brand went on to achieve 97% Y-O-Y growth that year.

Knix is extremely proud of the strategic partnership with Essity which makes them the global leader within leakproof apparel, the fastest growing product segment in Intimate Hygiene which includes Menstrual Care and Incontinence Products. Essity has acquired 80% of the shares in Knix for $320 million USD. Founder and President, Joanna Griffiths, holds the remaining 20% share.

To learn more about knix and their products please click here

About Knix

Knix is a direct-to-consumer intimates and apparel brand. Through innovative products and a community-first approach, Knix is on a mission to empower people everywhere to live unapologetically free. Every product, campaign and image that Knix puts into the world is tied to this mission that has been embedded in the company's DNA since day one. Founded in 2013, by Joanna Griffiths, Knix is one of the fastest growing DTC brands in North America and is globally recognized as an innovator and disrupter within the apparel space.

(PRNewsfoto/Knix) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Knix