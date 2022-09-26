InventHelp Inventor Develops Garage Security (JKK-147)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "This product would prevent illegal entry into the garage and home, thereby protecting belongings from theft and the residents from possible harm" said the inventor from Overland Park, KS "I wanted to protect the home from intruders entering the house thru the garage door so I Invented GARAGE DOOR PROTECTOR."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

Invention would physically block a wire or any other object to keep the garage door locked and the home secured avoiding a burglary and also protecting occupants from harm while sleeping. This simple plastic invention could provide peace of mind for security-conscious homeowners in a simple and affordable manner and would even accommodate businesses with power garage door openers. This product would be strong, maintenance-free, lightweight, affordable, and cost-effective.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JKK-147, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp