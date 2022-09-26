DURHAM SCHOOL BUS WORKERS IN BALTIMORE RATIFY 'RICH' FIRST CONTRACT

Teamsters Set the Standard for Baltimore-Area School Bus Employees

BALTIMORE, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- School bus drivers and monitors at Durham School Services in Baltimore have voted overwhelmingly to ratify their first collective bargaining agreement with Teamsters Local 570. The workers, who provide student transportation services for Baltimore public schools, voted to organize with the union in March of this year.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

"Members knew when they came to the Teamsters, they could fight for a more equitable pay structure – instead of the one that they had, which was unfairly inconsistent," said Sean Cedenio, Local 570 Secretary-Treasurer. "We are proud of these workers for having the confidence in the bargaining committee, which has led to a rich contract they can further build upon in coming years."

The new three-year agreement includes several significant improvements for the workers. These include wage increases upwards of 30 percent throughout the lifetime of the contract, an increase in the minimum hourly guarantees the workers receive, and a new policy that allows new drivers and monitors to receive the top rate of pay after completing one year of service. This is in addition to the non-economic benefits the workers now have, such as seniority, a grievance procedure, and much more.

"It was definitely a learning experience," said Nicole Green, a driver who served on the bargaining committee. "I believe we had the best outcome for our location. I'm glad to have been part of this much-needed change."

"These negotiations were never about 'me' but about 'we,'" said Kartika Easley, a monitor and bargaining committee member. "After these negotiations, we can only go up from here."

Teamsters Local 570 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Baltimore and the surrounding communities. For more information, go to http://team570.org.

