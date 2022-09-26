Concordium partners with Versus metaverse to expand beyond Ethereum Mainnet to combat steep gas prices

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFT battle game Versus, which features an Animal-Crossing-inspired open-world multiplayer metaverse, is adding Concordium to its ecosystem allowing players to explore unique arenas in collaboration with major brands.

At present, NFT minting and changing ownership transactions for the Versus metaverse are executed on Ethereum Mainnet, while a Layer-2 takes care of "mini-transactions" such as playing a game or training a pet. Compared to Ethereum's current steep gas prices, Concordium offers cheap, fixed and predictable fees for players and is a safer bet for Versus.

Concordium's state-of-the-art, science-based ID layer allows Versus to perform identity checks and provide accountability without sacrificing privacy, and it can even offer verified gamers fun and unique in-game experiences like battle tournaments and competitions.

"As a project intending to grow a community and e-sport around the lore and characters we're developing, easy identity verification plays a central role in maintaining the authenticity and accountability of our ecosystem. Choosing Concordium allows us to focus on what matters most, providing players with fun experiences." - Says Versus founder, Aigbe Idahosa.

A playable beta version of Versus will be ready in Q4, 2022.

About Concordium

Concordium is a permissionless layer 1, science-backed blockchain, designed to balance privacy with accountability through its ID layer and the use of Zero-knowledge proofs. Creating trust with ID is a key to the mass migration of web2 to web3 and beyond. For DeFi degens, metaverse players, and gamers, it provides a fast, secure, and highly capable platform that makes building and using dApps a simpler, more accessible task. Concordium differs by having the third party verified ID, by offering nearly instantaneous, real finality which hinders roll-back of transactions and offers low transaction fees, stable in FIAT terms and a large throughput. With leadership from Volvo, IKEA, Credit Suisse, Uber the team is now scaling the chain to its extensive network of the world's biggest enterprises. For more information: concordium.com.

About Versus

Versus is a world that exists in a parallel dimension, apart from Earth. Versus is vast and wonderful with unique biomes, cultures, and technologies. Like our reality, the forward-thinking scientists of Versus developed blockchain technology. However, unlike our reality, the blockchain spawned something…new. Scientists first noticed the phenomena as aberrant transactions and anomalous smart contracts. Over time strange sentient cryptographic creatures began to emerge spontaneously within the code of the blockchain, making their presence known. These creatures, these embodiments of living code, were named Cyphers.

Versus is a free to play metaverse game which is akin to a massively multiplayer online roleplaying game. Players will be able to shape the world by harvesting resources, crafting objects, building homes, forming organizations, and more. The world contains "cyphers", which are digital companions which enable players to access additional facets of the game including areas of the game not accessible without a cypher, a main story driven questline, and battling other players.

Versus contracts will be able to communicate across chains seamlessly through the use of a novel Bridge Oracle known as Telegraph. Telegraph is a blockchain oracle that aims to make cross-chain communication for smart contracts across multiple blockchains both easily accessible and affordable. Telegraph will help Versus players access the popularity of ETH, while retaining the security of Concordium.

