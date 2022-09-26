Cboe Announces Global RMC Keynote Speakers Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi

Cboe's premier educational forum to take place October 17 – 21 in Reykjavik, Iceland

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, announced Academy® Award-winning filmmakers Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi will deliver the keynote address at Cboe's upcoming Global RMC 2022.

From Monday, October 17 through Friday, October 21, traders, investors, strategists and researchers from around the world will come together for the 27th annual Cboe Risk Management Conference (RMCSM) in Reykjavik, Iceland. Leading practitioners in the derivatives and digital asset markets will share their latest insights, research and real-market applications at the first-ever Global RMC. As financial markets become more connected globally, and trading occurs around the clock, Cboe has expanded its premier educational conference beyond derivatives and volatility to include more asset classes and coverage from around the world.

Keynote speakers Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi will discuss the risks they've taken to capture some of the most compelling adventure stories ever told. As creative partners, co-directors and husband and wife, Chin and Vasarhelyi have directed the award-winning documentaries "Meru" and "Free Solo." Their latest award-winning documentary about the daring rescue of 12 boys and their coach from a cave in Thailand, "The Rescue," was released in 2021 to critical acclaim.

Other topics on the Global RMC agenda include:

Global Perspectives: Asset Allocation Utilizing Derivatives Overlays

Market Curiosities: An Exploration of Intersecting Trade Ideas

We're Going on a Liquidity Hunt – Indicators, Impact, and Market Quality

Liquidity in its Simplest Form – Volume & Volatility Frameworks

Hedging And Convexity: To Hedge, or Not to Hedge When your Returns are in Question

Uncertainty and Dispersion – Exploring Allocation Decisions with Evolving Vol Regime

Democratization of Derivatives: Exploring Buffered Outcome ETFs and Other Topics

Systematic Investing: Manufacturing Convexity - Is the Trend Your Friend?

Risk Fragmentation in Global Asset Markets

Fireside Chat: Digital Assets in the Modern Trading Era

Additionally, attendees will have an opportunity to hear product updates from Cboe executives. To learn more about Cboe RMC, visit www.cboermc.com and follow updates on social media using #GlobalRMC22.

About Cboe RMC

Hosted by Cboe Global Markets, RMC (Risk Management Conference) is an educational forum dedicated to exploring the latest products, trading strategies and tactics used to manage risk exposure and enhance yields. This year, global leaders in the derivatives and digital asset markets will share their latest insights, research and real-market applications. Presenters are selected not only for their expertise, but also for their ability to communicate complex material in a straightforward, easy-to-understand way. The conference will be held in a campus-like setting, providing an elegant yet casual atmosphere that encourages attendees to network and interact.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

