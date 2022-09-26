Bausch + Lomb Will Present New Scientific Data and Analyses During the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

Bausch + Lomb Will Sponsor Two Educational Events on Dry Eye Disease

VAUGHAN, ON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) ("Bausch + Lomb"), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced that seven scientific podium and poster presentations involving its products and pipeline, as well as data from the Antibiotic Resistance Monitoring in Ocular MicRoorganisms (ARMOR) surveillance study, will be presented during the annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), which will take place in Chicago from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, 2022.

In addition to data from Bausch + Lomb's ARMOR study, the presentations will include data and analyses on investigational treatment NOV03 (perfluorohexyloctane), investigational biosimilar candidate to LUCENTIS®* (ranibizumab)1, ClearVisc™ dispersive ophthalmic viscosurgical device and XIPERE® (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension), which became commercially available in the United States earlier this year. Bausch + Lomb will also sponsor two educational events focusing on dry eye disease (DED), one of the most common ocular surface disorders that affects approximately 18 million Americans.2,3

"Every year, AAO provides a tremendous opportunity for physicians and those of us in the ophthalmic industry to connect and exchange information," said Joseph C. Papa, CEO, Bausch + Lomb. "This will be our first time participating in the meeting since becoming a publicly traded company earlier this year, and we are particularly excited to share new research and news about our products and pipeline, and provide valuable educational opportunities for eye care providers."

The complete list of scientific paper and poster presentations, as well as details for the sponsored education events is as follows:

Podium Presentations

"Ranibizumab Biosimilar Candidate Compared to Reference (Lucentis ® ) Ranibizumab in Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration." Loewenstein et al.

" Suprachoroidal Triamcinolone Acetonide for Macular Edema Associated with Uveitis: Outcomes by Various Uveitis Subtypes in PEACHTREE ." Shah et al.

"Suprachoroidal Use of Triamcinolone Acetonide: A Post-Hoc Analysis of PEACHTREE to Evaluate Elevations in Intraocular Pressure." Or et al.

E-Poster Presentations

" Efficacy of Suprachoroidal Triamcinolone Acetonide in the Treatment of Uveitic Macular Edema in Patients with Earlier vs. Later Disease ." Uchiyama et al.

"Longitudinal Analysis of In Vitro Antibiotic Resistance Rates among Bacterial Pathogens Collected in the ARMOR Study." Asbell et al.

"Perfluorohexyloctane (NOV03) for Dry Eye Disease Associated with Meibomian Gland Dysfunction: Pooled Analysis of GOBI and MOJAVE Studies." Sheppard et al.

"Safety and Effectiveness of a New FDA Approved Dispersive Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Device." Packer.

Featured Education Events

Saturday, Oct. 1

"Eyeing Up Evaporation: Getting at the Heart of Dry Eye Disease"

7:00 p.m. CT at Gibson's Restaurant (1028 N. Rush Street , Chicago )

Cynthia Matossian , M.D., Sheri Rowan , M.D., and Christopher Starr , M.D., will lead an informative presentation on DED. U.S. health care providers can register for the event

Sunday, Oct. 2

"Eyeing Up Evaporation: Getting at the Heart of Dry Eye Disease"

12:10-12:40 p.m. CT at McCormick Place (South Building, Level 3, Hall A)

Preeya K. Gupta , M.D., and Kenneth A. Beckman , M.D., will lead a discussion on the etiology and key drivers of DED, as well as how evaporation plays a significant role in DED.

Exhibit Booth Demonstrations

Additionally, Bausch + Lomb will provide live demonstrations of its forthcoming eyeTELLIGENCE™ surgical planning software, which is expected to be available in 2023, in its exhibit booth (#4844). The software is designed to streamline surgical planning, information flow and enable electronic medical record and diagnostic device integration.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with more than 12,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch + Lomb's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on Bausch + Lomb, including but not limited to its project development timelines, launches and costs (which may increase). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch + Lomb undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

