Attorneys from Dallas' Law Offices of Brad Jackson Earn Texas Super Lawyers Honors

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced Texas business attorneys Brad Jackson and Cheryl Mann of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas are recognized as two of the state's top trial attorneys for companies on the 2022 Texas Super Lawyers list published by Thomson Reuters.

Both lawyers are featured on the 2022 roster of Texas' leading legal practitioners based on nominations from other business litigation attorneys across the state and an extensive research process conducted by the list's editors. The exclusive Super Lawyers list includes the top 5 percent of attorneys in Texas.

Mr. Jackson, Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, has represented companies and individuals in significant legal matters for decades. His track record in Texas courtrooms includes multimillion-dollar wins for businesses and families. He also has successfully defended numerous business clients against claims seeking millions of dollars.

Like Mr. Jackson, Ms. Mann has earned repeated selections on the Super Lawyers list based on years of work for clients in cases involving various legal issues. In addition to handling business disputes, she and Mr. Jackson have helped clients prevail in lawsuits over contested contracts, breaches of fiduciary duty, probate and trust matters, and legal appeals, among others.

The Law Offices of Brad Jackson has proudly represented clients in North Texas and throughout the state for more than 30 years. The firm's recent victories for clients include:

Based in Dallas, The Law Offices of Brad Jackson provides decades of experience representing clients in Texas and across the nation. Brad Jackson is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm handles practically every type of business dispute and cases involving serious personal injury and wrongful death.

