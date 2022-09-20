Arryved Announces Integration With Fresh KDS, A Paperless Order Management System

This Launch From The Point Of Sale Leader Will Further Support Food Operating Merchants

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arryved , the industry's most trusted point of sale system, announced today that their system now integrates with Fresh KDS. Fresh KDS is a paperless order management and guest communication system suited for food and beverage businesses of all sizes. In addition to organizing kitchen operations, it allows businesses to seamlessly communicate with guests via SMS texting.

Fresh is committed to optimizing kitchen efficiency and the guest experience, pioneering the first cloud-based kitchen display system (KDS). Fresh is the premier innovator in the kitchen display space, focused entirely on driving speed of service, order accuracy, and guest experience. While operators navigate the shift to digital ordering and delivery, Fresh continues to bring previously unavailable enterprise features to independent operators.

Fresh offers an intuitive mobile app that beautifully displays orders on a tablet (Android or iOS) in the food production area. Touchscreen ticket management lets KDS users split tickets between kitchen stations, color code tickets based on time elapsed, and even use custom hold times to fire orders at specific times. By improving efficiency and streamlining communication, Fresh KDS ultimately reduces mistakes which results in a better dining experience for guests.

"From an old school restaurant perspective, which is the way we used to operate, tickets would come in, and the chef or expeditor is standing there shouting out the order. We're just too high volume for that. It was getting to the point where it was slowing us down and it was a detriment to the guest experience," said Jeff Skiba, Director of Hospitality at Captain Lawrence Brewing Company, about the chaos in their kitchen prior to using Arryved's Fresh KDS integration. Now, each cook only sees the dishes they need to make at their particular station, and they don't have to rely on hearing a call from the expeditor. "It's helped us be faster in the kitchen."

Speed is key when you have hungry mouths to feed. Plus, Fresh goes above and beyond typical KDS solutions with their SMS notification capabilities. This innovation allows merchants to automatically communicate with guests about their order via text. Merchants can customize messages to guests right from the KDS, notifying them when their order is received and when it's ready for pickup. Streamlined communication lets busy kitchens set clear expectations and offers comforting validation to diners. Partnering with the most advanced KDS out there proves Arryved's commitment to leading the customer experience revolution in food and beverage.

"We're thrilled to be working with Fresh KDS," said Stephen Younge, Arryved's newly minted Chief Technology Officer. "Regardless of what kind of kitchen our merchants are working with—dine-in, takeout, or food trucks—this solution significantly improves their operations. It's an integration that sets Arryved apart from standard POS systems."

Earlier this year, Arryved rebranded , sporting a bright new color palette and community-centric logo. Besides visual updates, the company shared their mission to be a point of service solution for all types of businesses, expanding beyond the craft beverage industry they initially set out to serve. After years of innovating their suite of comprehensive tools and hiring from all parts of the food and beverage industry, Fresh KDS is yet another feature that strengthens Arryved's capabilities.

"Feedback from our merchants is invaluable," continued Stephen. "We're listening to their needs and innovating our product in response." Arryved's receptiveness has resulted in an unprecedented net promoter score of 88, and a customer retention rate of 98% year-over-year. "If guests are happy, our merchants are happy. And if they're happy, we're doing our jobs right."

Founded in 2016, Boulder, CO based Arryved, Inc. is a point-of-service based software company specializing in the craft food, beverage, and entertainment service industries. In six short years we've grown from being an idea on a taproom coaster, to a revered platform serving hundreds of satisfied accounts. We're a team of tech geeks with relentless passion for, and extensive experience in, the food and beverage industry as both employees and consumers. Our goal is simple: deliver a flexible, reliable, team-centric platform that puts service first in every way. Evolve the archaic Point of Sale system from being a much-maligned obstacle into a flexible Point of Service tool that elevates guest experiences, fosters enhanced server relationships, and provides owners and managers with robust and easily digestible insight to make informed decisions. For more information visit www.arryved.com .

