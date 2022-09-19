GETZLER HENRICH NAMES GLENN MCMAHON MANAGING DIRECTOR OF RETAIL TURNAROUND AND RESTRUCTURING PRACTICE

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenn McMahon has joined Getzler Henrich & Associates as a Managing Director of the firm's Retail Turnaround and Restructuring Practice, it was announced today.

With his over 30 years of executive experience leading the transformation and growth of storied brands such as St John Knits, Dolce & Gabbana, Donna Karan, Giorgio Armani and operational turnarounds of numerous other brands, Mr. McMahon is the newest senior leader of Getzler Henrich's growing Retail and Turnaround and Restructuring Practice. He joins Managing Directors Mark Samson and Michael Appel, who was named by the firm earlier this year to lead the Retail Practice.

In announcing his joining Getzler Henrich, Michael Appel said, "We are pleased to welcome Glenn to Getzler Henrich. He brings impressive operational turnaround and advisory experience to the firm, and we look forward to collaborating with him as we continue to expand our team and range of services in the consumer retail space."

As CEO of the iconic American luxury brand St. John Knits from 2007-2013, Mr. McMahon led the successful transformation and turnaround of the company by creating and expanding product, repositioning the brand and marketing to appeal to new and younger customers; restructuring the operations; saving operating expenses; improving margins through sourcing and SKU rationalization and optimizing the retail fleet of 42 stores by introducing a new store concept and design and right sizing and renegotiated leases. These actions resulted in a significant increase in annual revenue. Upon completing the turnaround of the business, he led the sale of the company to Fosun, now Lanvin Fashion Group.

On Joining Getzler Henrich, Glenn McMahon said, "Since leading the successful transformation and eventual sale of St. John Knits, I saw a dramatic shift in retail, and I wanted to have the ability and flexibility to work across the variety of consumer and retail brands in all formats where I could share my skills and experiences. I began with my own successful consultancy, but I am excited now to combine forces with the retail team at Getzler Henrich to offer an even wider array of services to a larger universe of companies and brands."

After leading St John Knits, Mr. McMahon established a performance and profit improvement advisory firm where Private Equity firms engaged him to transform and restage portfolio companies.

Mr. McMahon has a BA from the American University (Washington, DC)

ABOUT GETZLER HENRICH : Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC is one of the nation's oldest and most respected names in middle-market corporate restructurings and operations improvement and has successfully worked with thousands of companies to achieve growth and profitability. Founded over 50 years ago, the firm still operates on the same principles of impeccable integrity, a commitment to honesty, and an overriding focus on maximizing value for our clients. Long respected for its results-oriented approach, Getzler Henrich deploys rapid, pragmatic decision making and metrics-driven implementation services for its clients. With years of experience in executive-level positions at major corporations, and a broad range of advisory expertise, Getzler Henrich professionals have consistently and successfully guided companies through crises and growth phases. Working with a wide range of companies, including publicly held firms, private corporations, and family-owned businesses, Getzler Henrich's expertise spans more than fifty industry sectors, from 'new economy' technology and service firms to 'old economy' manufacturing and distribution businesses. For more information on Getzler Henrich's expertise, please visit getzlerhenrich.com.

