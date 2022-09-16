CRMLS Appoints Sarah Trent Miranda to Chief Relationship Officer

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As of September 12, 2022, California Regional MLS (CRMLS) is pleased to announce the promotion of Sarah Trent Miranda to CRMLS Chief Relationship Officer. Sarah has led the company's Education and Product Development departments since 2015 and recently became the Director of Business Development for Venture MLS, a new VC firm built by CRMLS to serve brokers, agents, and MLSs.

Sarah will be accountable for the performance and effectiveness of the company's member focused departments including Customer Care, Education, Broker Resources and Member Engagement. She will continue to be deeply involved with aligning business development strategy for CRMLS and the Venture MLS initiative.

On announcing the promotion, CRMLS's CEO Art Carter stated, "With her in-depth knowledge of our industry, consistent professionalism, dedication, and passion to succeed, Sarah [Trent Miranda] brings a lot to the table for CRMLS. I am confident Sarah will excel in her new position. It is always the best feeling in the world to reward someone for their hard work and growth."

With over two decades of experience as a licensed real estate salesperson and a background in practicing real estate, Sarah has excelled in vetting new products, pursuing cutting-edge technology, and forming solid business relationships while at CRMLS.

"I am honored to step into this executive leadership role at CRMLS as we look to deliver on our strategic goals focused on better serving our brokers, agents, and consumers," said Sarah when asked about her promotion.

She added, "CRMLS's current momentum is unquestionable, from the technology solutions we're developing internally, to Venture MLS, and the REdistribute initiative. Our team is working incredibly hard to introduce highly dependable solutions to the real estate industry, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it!"

