Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether STORE Capital Corporation has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with GIC and Oak Street

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with GIC and Oak Street.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/store-capital-corporation or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges STORE Capital's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet STORE Capital holders will receive only $32.25 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $14 billion. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for STORE Capital by imposing a significant penalty if STORE Capital accepts a superior bid. STORE Capital insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of STORE Capital's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for STORE Capital.

If you own STORE Capital common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/store-capital-corporation.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

