Seedtag appoints senior leadership team to drive US growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seedtag , the leader in contextual advertising in EMEA and LATAM, has announced the appointment of its US senior leadership team; this follows its recent €250M funding round from Advent International and opening of US headquarters in New York in July 2022. Led by US Managing Director, Brian Danzis, the company is poised to further expand to a number of major US cities by the end of 2022 and has hired senior executives to drive its sales and publishing teams.

As Managing Director, Brian Danzis will be responsible for the company's growth and strategic guidance of the US team across its existing offices in New York, Miami, Chicago and Los Angeles. With over 20 years of experience in advertising, sales and marketing in North America, he has held a number of leadership positions in digital media and has built a reputation as an exceptional leader. Before joining Seedtag, Brian served as EVP, Agency Solutions for VideoAmp where he managed the national sales team. Prior to this, he was Global Head of Video & Live Event Sales at Spotify where he developed and executed the platform's go-to-market strategy of its video ads business.

Seedtag has also welcomed the following executives into its sales and publishing teams:

Charles Gabriel , US SVP, West Coast and International Sales: Charles has over a decade's sales experience in digital media and advertising from Disney's Maker Studios, Apester, Qriously (acquired by Brand Watch) and First Media. He has successfully built US and global sales teams and oversaw US video sales reaching over $140 million at AOL.

Lora Feinman , US SVP East Coast Sales: Lora has been at the forefront of pioneering developments in advertising and has led teams that developed and sold immersive VR and AR advertising experiences at Jaunt. She has also driven growth in both linear and digital media sales at AOL and Xandr/Warner Media.

David Otis , US VP, Independent Agencies: David joined Seedtag as its 1st US hire and is responsible for building the independent agency sales team nationally. With over 11 years in the contextual advertising space, David successfully launched the independent agency arm for Teads US scaling the business to a $15 million annual run rate.

Jim Kleinick , US VP, Midwest Sales: With over 15 years of digital advertising experience, Jim will be responsible for building and scaling the Midwest sales team. He has served in various sales leadership positions at VideoAmp, Xandr, Videology and MySpace.

Tina Iannacchino , US Senior Publisher Director: As Seedtag's first Supply hire in the US market, Tina brings over 10 years of digital media experience and is tasked with establishing strong direct relationships with publishers. Before joining Seedtag, she spent over three years at SHE Media where she single handedly signed Publishers grossed over $26 million in revenue.

"We're beyond thrilled to welcome Brian and the rest of the senior team into our organization," said Albert Nieto, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Seedtag, who also recently relocated to New York after the launch. "They bring a wealth of immeasurable experience to the company and it's exciting to see how our company has expanded since we launched in 2014. I'm certain that each of them will serve as outstanding leaders to their teams and I look forward to an excellent working relationship with them all."

Speaking on the appointment, Brian Danzis said, "Watching Seedtag's growth over the years has been nothing short of phenomenal and I am incredibly honored to be leading the team in its next phase of growth across North America. The team's collective expertise across the digital media landscape will be an unstoppable driving force as we help advertisers increase the effectiveness of their campaigns whilst ensuring users' privacy."

Seedtag has, since its launch in 2014, built a privacy-first solution for advertisers and pioneered the use of AI and machine learning to create the best contextual product available in the market. Working out of the New York headquarters alongside Brian, Albert Nieto will support the company's US expansion by leading its International Sales, Marketing and Finance teams.

About Seedtag

Seedtag is the leading Contextual Advertising Company that creates highly impactful and engaging solutions for relevant premium visual content, powering targeting and returns for top publishers and the finest brands. The company's contextual A.I. allows brands to engage with consumers within their universe of interest on a cookie-free basis.

Seedtag was founded in Madrid in 2014 by two ex-Googlers who wanted to get the most out of editorial images and to this day it is a global company that more than 300 employees and an important international presence with offices in Spain, France, Italy, UK, Benelux, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Chile and the US.

