New era in workplace hygiene - Why Consider a Floor Scrubber to clean and sterilize your work environment?

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONYX DX15 Micro-Floor Scrubber is designed to eliminate the use of the mop and bucket in most retail, restaurant, schools, and industrial kitchen environments.

Compared to the mop and bucket method, floor scrubbers revolutionize floor cleanliness and workplace hygiene.

Looking to optimize your cleaning processes and save time and money? Ditch the mop and bucket and upgrade to a floor scrubber. Whether you are cleaning open warehouse spaces or packed retail stores, a floor scrubber offers a range of benefits to make cleaning easier and more effective.

Here is why you should consider investing in a floor scrubber in retail and industrial environments.

DRIER AND SAFER FLOORS

The mop and bucket method tends to leave puddles and a slippery sheen over floors. Sometimes taking hours to dry, mopped floors can pose a health and safety risk to you, your staff, and other people in the building.

Floor scrubbers effectively scrub surfaces then vacuum up all dirty water, immediately leaving dry, safe floors.

GREATER EFFICIENCY

Floor scrubbers allow you to clean hard surfaces with greater efficiency. Floor scrubbers remove grime, grease, and stubborn dirt with minimal effort to leave a clean and hygienic surface.

HIGHER PRODUCTIVITY

A happy and productive employee translates to better results for you and your business. Providing your staff with effective equipment and tools, you allow them to work with greater productivity. Employees can accomplish more in less time, with less physical effort.

CLEANER SURFACES

Compared to the mop and bucket method, floor scrubbers revolutionize floor cleanliness and hygiene. Mop and buckets tend to spread dirt and germs instead of removing it, resulting in a grime and residual smell that can linger on floors no matter how many times they are mopped. With a floor scrubber, you are directly removing the dirt and the water used to clean the floor, reducing the spread of debris, and restoring floors to a cleaner and hygienic condition.

REDUCED CROSS CONTAMINATION

With a mop and bucket, you are confined to using the existing water in your bucket. As you use your bucket water to rinse your mop, you are effectively using dirty water to clean.

Floor scrubbers keep dirt and germs confined to the machine, removing the risk of cross contamination to different areas as opposed to a mop and bucket.

ONYX has a complete selection of Floor Scrubbers for any user to choose from.

Contact us for more information at sales@onyxsolutions.com or visit our website at https://www.onyxsolutions.com/

Media contact: Stuart Proctor, stuart@onyxsolutions.com

