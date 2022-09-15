Lumentum to Exhibit Comprehensive and Leading-Edge Innovations at ECOC 2022

Highlighting the industry's most extensive portfolio of telecom solutions and differentiated laser chips for next generation mega data centers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, announced it will participate in eco-system partner demonstrations and highlight a comprehensive portfolio of optical communication solutions for current and future network applications at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) in Basel, Switzerland, from September 18 - 22, 2022 at the Lumentum stand #516 and OIF partner stand #701.

Industry's Leading High-Speed Optical Transmission Portfolio

Lumentum offers an unparalleled suite of 100 to 800 Gbps optical components to customers looking for best-in-class coherent products. The company's portfolio provides performance-optimized discrete components, narrow linewidth lasers, high-baud rate coherent modulators and receivers, as well as integrated components for QSFP-DD, OSFP, CFP2, and other small-form-factor pluggable coherent transceivers.

Ultra-narrow Linewidth Nano-Integrable Tunable Laser Assembly (nITLA):

Lumentum continues to scale production of its nITLA product line, leveraging the advantages of its external-cavity-based laser into a compact form factor critical for coherent modules. The low power consumption, superior phase noise performance, and compact size ensure the nITLA can support long reach and higher baud rate applications for the next generation of coherent transmission systems.

Digital Coherent Optics (DCO) Modules:

Leveraging its industry-leading optics and depth of vertical integration, Lumentum delivers DCO modules for customers seeking turnkey solutions that support transmission rates from 100 to 400 Gbps. Lumentum effectively balances cost, power, and performance using open standard and proprietary FEC to support campus, data center interconnect (DCI), long-haul, and metro-ROADM mesh network applications.

Tunable Transceivers: Lumentum is in the final stages of completing a significant increase in 10G T-SFP+ manufacturing capacity to support multi-service operators' transition from hybrid fiber coax to distributed access architecture. Upgrading to a single tunable module from fixed modules simplifies service providers' logistical management and reduces overall operational costs. Lumentum's tunable transceiver portfolio also includes TSFP28 solutions that support 25G data rates for expanded capacity, placing it in a leading position to fulfill market demand for these products in 5G wireless fronthaul applications.

400ZR Transceivers Designed into OIF 400ZR Interoperability and Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS) Demonstrations

400ZR Interoperability Demo:

Lumentum will demonstrate 400ZR transceivers in switch/router ports and test equipment in both QSFP-DD and OSFP form factors, transmitting over an amplified 75 GHz spaced DWDM optical link compliant with the OIF 400ZR Implementation Agreement (IA). Lumentum 400ZR transceivers provide connectivity in DCI and other applications at a data rate of 400 Gbps. The electrical, thermal, and communications interfaces comply with the OIF 400ZR IA and QSFP-DD/OSFP MSAs and work with the current generation of switches and routers supporting QSFP-DD and OSFP transceivers enabling direct IP over DWDM for customers looking to expand capacity and reach.

CMIS Implementations Demo: Additionally, Lumentum 400ZR transceivers will be demonstrating the new benefits of CMIS control through firmware upgrades via common data block commands and coherent diagnostics via the flexible coherent CMIS versatile diagnostic monitoring interface.

Enhanced and Expanded Telecom Transport Solutions

Multiplexers, Demultiplexers, and Multicast Switches:

Lumentum offers a complete line of multiplexer, demultiplexer, and multicast switch solutions as part of its comprehensive line subsystems portfolio

High-Port-Count TrueFlex® Twin WSS Platform: Lumentum's Twin WSS platform offers enhanced performance. Advancements to its core technology, manufacturing processes, and supply chain robustness drive cost-effective volume production within Lumentum's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. The platform delivers a uniformly high standard of performance and supports multiple port configurations. As the platform maintains form factor compatibility with existing products, customers can rejuvenate and refresh their system's capabilities over its lifecycle for the decade ahead.

Differentiated Laser Chips for the Next-Generation of Mega Data Centers

Hyperscale data centers continue to scale, driving demand for next-generation speeds. Lumentum offers a range of laser solutions to address data center networking, artificial intelligence and machine learning cluster networking, and optical I/O needs.

200G PAM4 Externally-Modulated Lasers (EMLs):

By leveraging Lumentum's EML chips, customers can deliver high-speed modules in high volumes while reducing costs and power per bit. Lumentum's leading-edge 200G EMLs are sampling today and are expected to be in volume production by early 2023.

100G PAM4 Directly-Modulated Lasers (DMLs):

Designed for rigorous and cost-effective applications, Lumentum's DMLs for 2x400G FR4 and 400G DR4/FR4, and 800G DR8/PSM8 improve bandwidth from previous generations. These compact chips enable lower costs and complexity relative to comparable silicon photonics-based transceivers. Beta samples are available today.

CW Lasers: Lumentum is sampling a range of optical power CW lasers to support SiPh-based transceiver applications and external laser sources (ELS) for co-packaged optics (CPO) solutions. Utilizing Lumentum's leading indium phosphide technology platform, Lumentum offers high volume 40 mW CW lasers. Additionally, the company's new 75 mW laser integrates an on-chip semiconductor optical amplifier, allowing it to cover 2x100G lanes at high temperatures for next-generation datacenter applications. With its 350 mW ultra-high-power CW lasers, Lumentum is a leading provider of CPO applications; limited sampling is available today.



Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers (VCSELs): Beta samples of Lumentum's 100G VCSELs are expected to be available in 2023 at 850 nm, 880 nm, 910 nm, and 940 nm wavelengths and support parallel and shortwave wavelength division multiplexing applications, including 64GFC and 128GFC, extended temperature 50 Gbps, and cost-effective active optical cables. For 25G NRZ and 50G PAM4 applications at 850 nm wavelength, Lumentum's VCSELs are available today and shipping in volume with high production capacity to meet strong cloud market demand. In addition, Lumentum's high bandwidth, wide wavelength range indium gallium arsenide PIN photodiodes for multimode receivers at data rates up to 100 Gbps are available today.

To request samples or learn more about Lumentum's solutions and technology, contact a representative at customer.service@lumentum.com.

