LENNAR ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING OF ITS FIRST-EVER SPOKANE-AREA COMMUNITY WITH THE DEBUT OF LENNAR AT STONEHILL IN LIBERTY LAKE, WA

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced today the grand opening of Lennar at Stonehill, the homebuilder's first-ever community in the Inland Northwest market. Lennar at Stonehill offers brand new single-family home designs at an attainable price point all situated in the highly-desirable Liberty Lake area of Washington. Lennar has plans for future development at this location as well, to include an additional single-family neighborhood and a townhome offering. The Stonehill grand opening celebration will take place Saturday, September 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Home shoppers are invited to join in the festivities, including complimentary coffee from Surge Coffee Truck, artisanal doughnuts from Hello Sugar, award-winning grilled cheese lunch by the Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese food truck, and exclusive tours of two stunning new model homes from Lennar's Stonehill Cottage collection. Following the event, Stonehill model home tours will be available by appointment from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

"This region of Washington is full of life with vibrant communities, recreation for all seasons, quiet scenic spots and quick connection to work and the city," said Lennar Inland Northwest Division President Bill Salvesen. "We're proud to offer our trademark Lennar quality at an affordable price – a product type that is in high demand for those wishing to root themselves here."

Homes at Stonehill range from 1,849 to 2,213 square feet, with three to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The floorplans will feature generous living and kitchen spaces, versatile flex spaces and resort-style owner's suites. Exteriors feature covered patios and top-notch curb appeal with cottage architectural designs. Pricing begins in the high $400,000s.

All homes also come with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Stonehill, this includes locally crafted custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, luxury flooring, front & back irrigated landscaping, and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures. Plus, each home at Stonehill will include the latest technology with conveniences like eero Wi-Fi, the Ring suite of products, a MyQ smart garage door and a smart thermostat.

Residents at Stonehill will enjoy life within an expansive masterplanned community featuring a park, playground and trails. The community is close to neighborhood shopping and dining, and a host of recreation including the Saltese Flats wetlands area, Hub Sports Center, Trampoline Park, Centennial Trail and three golf courses within three miles. It is minutes from Liberty Lake and the stunning Spokane River, which sits at the lake's northern border. Stonehill is within the suburbs of Spokane, moments from the city's vibrant downtown.

Children living at Stonehill will be served by Liberty Lake Elementary, Greenacres Middle School and Central Valley High School.

Stonehill's model homes and sales office are located at 2680 N Swainson Lane, Liberty Lake,Washington. For more information, call (509) 918-9846 or visit the Stonehill Community Website­ or www.lennar.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

Danielle.Tocco@Lennar.com

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

