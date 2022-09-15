InventHelp Inventor Develops Snow Removal Tool for Solar Panels (TRO-663)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed an improved tool for clearing snow and other debris from solar panels," said an inventor, from Seguin, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the SOLAR BRUSH. This efficient and quick tool can be used to remove snow buildup around the mounting bolts that attach the panels to the frame. It can also brush frost off the panels so it is quicker for the sun to start producing power."

The invention provides an effective way to remove snow from solar panels, satellite dishes and outside hot tubs. It can also be used for washing and cleaning solar panels in warm weather. As a result, it increases safety and convenience and it eliminates the need to use a ladder. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses with solar panel systems. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

