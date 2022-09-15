IFBTA Brings Food and Beverage Professionals Together with New Programs

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Food and Beverage Technology Association (IFBTA) announced today the newest programs added to its growing roster of industry resources including a TechCamp certification program, an industry-wide Community platform, and a global resource Exchange.

The IFBTA's new programs include TechCamp, an industry-wide Community, and global resource Exchange. www.ifbta.org

As the trade association focused on technology and providing education and networking to the global food and beverage industry, the IFBTA has created an online community inclusive of both end users and suppliers of technology. "The IFBTA Community acts as a centralized hub for anything related to food and beverage technology within the foodservice, hospitality, and retail industries," said IFBTA CEO, Rob Grimes. "We welcome everyone in the industry to join the Community, share resources and opportunities, and network with peers. This Community brings together professionals from all over the industry to gather, learn, and share: a mission of the IFBTA."

Included in the Community platform are channels focused on various industry segments, IFBTA chapters, and an Exchange providing research, education, and technology resources bringing the most pertinent and updated information to the industry in real-time.

Additionally, and adding to the success of the IFBTA's web-based Certified Foodservice Technology Professional (CFTP) certification program, is the introduction of TechCamp. With in-person and mobile instruction focused on Guest Facing, Behind the Scenes, and Management Technologies, TechCamp participants have an opportunity to take a final exam and receive their CFTP accreditation at the end of the course. TechCamp allows foodservice professionals to learn on the go via a mobile platform or in person at various industry events. TechCamp is taught by industry leaders and educators who bring decades of experience and expertise to viewers and participants. TechCamp covers all facets of food and beverage technology and is supported live and virtually.

This is the beginning of a series of new initiatives and offerings for the IFBTA that will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information on the IFBTA and these programs, visit www.IFBTA.org .

The IFBTA is a nonprofit trade association that promotes the use of technology within the global food and beverage industries with a specific focus on education, certification, research, and networking, while aligning with other industry associations and groups in support of their technology related initiatives.

Media Contact:

Lauren Selman

lauren@ifbta.org

(301) 651-5152

View original content:

SOURCE International Food and Beverage Technology Association