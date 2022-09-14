SlimFast Brings Intermittent Fasting Product Line and Resources to the Masses

SlimFast encourages intermittent fasters to choose smart, simple and tasty options that will support them throughout their fasting journey

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While it's reported that more than 12 million U.S. households practice intermittent fasting1, limited products and resources have been available to support the intermittent fasting approach. Enter SlimFast, a leading global weight management brand, that announced today the first-ever nationally distributed intermittent fasting product line*. Designed to help people feel confident and supported throughout their fasting journey, the collection offers products fit for various lifestyles and fasting goals. With a range of protein shake mixes, hydrating electrolyte drink mixes and complete meal bars – each product can support specific phases, whether it's to help curb hunger, provide nutrients or to provide energy and flavor to the fasting cycle.

"SlimFast is a brand that brings over 40 years of experience in the field of weight management, and we not only have a pulse on the evolving needs of consumers – we are committed to providing a variety of offerings that deliver on need states, taste and accessibility," said Sarah Lombard, senior brand director at SlimFast. "We saw a need for nationally distributed, accessible products that offer solutions to help people before, during and after their fast. These new products will meet people exactly where they are and give them simple, smart and satisfying solutions to successfully practice intermittent fasting."

SlimFast's philosophy of real simple, real tasty, real results comes to life through the offerings in the new intermittent fasting line, which is full of craveable flavors, and several options designed to address specific stages of the eating and fasting zones.

SlimFast Intermittent Fasting Snack Shake Mix*

Fuel up before your fast or as a filling treat in your eating zone

Available in decadent Double Chocolate Cake and Vanilla Cupcake flavors, these delicious shakes are packed with 15g of slow-digesting protein2 and 6 grams of fiber. Formulated with hunger control in mind, these shake mixes can be enjoyed when preparing to fast to help curb hunger — or any time during the allocated eating zone.

SlimFast Intermittent Fasting Energizing Hydration Supplement Drink Mix*

Enjoy anytime during your eating or fasting zone.

Introducing a tasty beverage alternative to black coffee, water or tea, these fruity drink mixes come in Berry Lemonade and Fruit Punch flavors. Each drink mix3 has zero sugar, one gram of carbs and combines hydrating electrolytes and 100 mg of caffeine from natural sources to help support energy and focus without breaking your fast.

SlimFast Intermittent Fasting Complete Meal Bars*

Strategically break your fast and power the eating cycle

With two delicious flavors, Chocolate Nut Crunch and Vanilla Almond Crunch, these complete meal bars are packed with nutrition, making them a smart and satisfying way to break the fasting cycle. These convenient and great-tasting complete meal bars are crafted with 15 grams of protein, 10 grams of fiber and 24 vitamins and minerals.

"One of the well understood benefits of intermittent fasting is that it can assist in helping individuals consume less calories, yet there are few options on the market to actually help consumers stay committed to their fasting zones," said Maryann Walsh, registered dietitian and SlimFast consultant. "These new offerings from SlimFast bring consumers easy-to-use, delicious options that support them during their eating and fasting zones, so they can successfully achieve their milestones and feel confident they have the tools to properly practice intermittent fasting."

The new intermittent fasting line can easily complement the SlimFast Plan or be enjoyed alongside a do-it-yourself weight management approach. In addition to setting people up for success through the new offerings, the brand also provides tools such as a supportive community on Facebook, resources online and even an intermittent fasting timer in the SlimFast app.

The SlimFast Intermittent Fasting Protein Shake Mix comes in a 10-serving canister for $16.49, the Energizing Hydration Supplement Drink Mix comes in a 12-count box for $9.99 and the Complete Meal Bars come in 5-count boxes for $9.99. All products are available for purchase online at Walmart.com, SlimFast.com and in-store at Walmart locations nationwide.

For more information on the new SlimFast intermittent fasting product line, as well as other SlimFast products and store locations, please visit slimfast.com.

About SlimFast®

Part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, SlimFast was founded to help people achieve their weight loss goals safely, reliably and with ease. Since 1977, the SlimFast plan has helped millions of people around the world lose and manage their weight. The creator of the meal-replacement shake category, SlimFast now features a full assortment of delicious ready-to-drink and shake mixes, snacks and meal replacement bars. SlimFast products can be found in specialty and mass retail stores nationwide and most online retailers. For more information, visit slimfast.com or manage your weight your way through the SlimFast Together App, available on Apple and Google Play. Follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

About Glanbia Performance Nutrition

Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Glanbia (ISE/LSE: GLAPF), a global nutrition company. GPN's mission is to inspire people everywhere to achieve their performance and healthy lifestyle goals through their leading health and wellness brands including Optimum Nutrition®, SlimFast®, think!®, Isopure®, Amazing Grass® and BSN®, among others. Revenues for GPN in 2021 were approximately $1.4 billion. Visit glanbiaperformancenutrition.com or glanbia.com to learn more. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

1 Source: IPSOS Intermittent Fasting Deep Dive (Weight Managers) November 2021 S4

2 Relative to whey protein

3 When consumed with at least 16.9 fl oz water

*Not a low calorie food. See nutrition facts for sugar, calorie, and saturated fat content. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

