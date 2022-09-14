LG CHANNELS EXCLUSIVE DOCU-SERIES "THE RIVALRIES" TO FEATURE CAL POLY HUMBOLDT AND CHICO STATE SOCCER TEAMS

Enjoy a Pre-Game Tailgate Hosted by LG Electronics and Watch The Wildcats and The Lumberjacks Come Head-To-Head

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA, an official partner of the NCAA®, announced that its fourth episode of The Rivalries, a docu-series that highlights college sports' most intense rivalries, will feature Cal Poly Humboldt and Chico State.

Filming for its fourth episode will take place this Saturday, Sept. 17 at 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM at the men's and women's soccer games where fans can watch the teams tough it out on the field. Game attendees can also enjoy free food and refreshments at a pre-game tailgate hosted by LG outside of University Soccer Stadium. For those who like to win, LG will also have product giveaways during the tailgate, at half-time and at the end of the second game.

Separated by four hours of Northern California wilderness, Chico State's "big state school" reputation and Cal Poly Humboldt's underdog status have been at odds for as long as they can remember. The rivalry most recently took to the heat once Cal Poly Humboldt alum Kim Sutton, who was instrumental in building the first women's soccer team there, became the head coach of the women's soccer team at Chico State. This week fans and friends can take to the stadium to cheer on the Cal Poly Humboldt Lumberjacks and the Chico State Wildcats as they meet for this season's most intense games you don't want to miss.

The Rivalries series is available free and exclusively on the NCAA Championships Channel (Channel 100) via LG Channels on LG Smart TVs. Each episode highlights a different sports rivalry as told through interviews, historical moments, and the most recent game footage. Future episodes will be announced at a later date.

The exclusive content series is part of a three-year partnership with the NCAA, Turner Sports, and CBS Sports for category exclusive marketing and distribution rights to NCAA Championship competitions that will expand the reach of college sports to legions of current fans and generations of new ones. LG's support of the NCAA Championships will include multiple initiatives to inspire student-athletes including the recent launch of the NCAA Championships Channel, which will feature up to 50 NCAA Fall, Winter and Spring championships, both live and on-demand via LG's exclusive free streaming service, LG Channels.

Learn more about LG's NCAA partnership, The Rivalries docu-series, and the NCAA Channel exclusively on LG Smart TVs, by visiting LG.com/NCAA.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

About LG Channels

LG Channels is LG's exclusive free streaming service, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children's programs, and more. With more than 350 channels and growing, LG TV owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG TV's webOS platform (LG smart TV models 2016-present).

About the NCAA®

The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,000 member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being and fairness to create greater opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. More than 54,000 student-athletes experience the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics by competing in NCAA championships each year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more details about the association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes. NCAA is a trademark of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

