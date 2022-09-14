Denise Miller Promoted to Vice President, Controller at Monroe Community Credit Union

MONROE, Mich., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monroe Community Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Denise Miller to Vice President, Controller. In addition to managing the accounting, payment strategies and payment solutions departments, Miller oversees the financial and regulatory functions of the credit union.

Denise Miller | VP, Controller (PRNewswire)

"Since joining the credit union in April of 2020, Denise's responsibilities have steadily increased in the financial operations of the credit union. As a former auditor, her talents are appreciated in continuing to ensure the safety and soundness of the credit union, in addition to strategically managing its exceptional financial performance," said Kristine Brenner, President/CEO of MCCU.

Miller received her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a double major in Accounting and Finance from Central Michigan University and her Master of Business Administration from Walsh College. She has over 25 years of experience in the financial institution industry.

About Monroe Community Credit Union:

MCCU is a locally owned and operated, not-for-profit financial institution headquartered in Monroe, MI with $330 million in assets, six banking locations and 30,000 members. MCCU's field of membership includes those who live, work, worship, or attend school in the state of Michigan and in the Ohio counties of Fulton, Lucas, or Wood. MCCU was voted Best Credit Union and Best Mortgage Lender in Monroe for 2021.

Contact: Kate Hall MCCU Phone: 734-384-2717 Fax: 734-242-6911 715 N. Telegraph Rd. Monroe, MI 48162 www.monroecommuntiycu.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Monroe Community Credit Union