Air Passenger Rights Advocate AirHelp Chooses 5WPR as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected as the public relations Agency of Record for the world's largest air passenger rights advocate, AirHelp.

5W leads AirHelp's media relations strategy, aiming to raise awareness for the advocacy of air passenger rights and grow the brand's presence within the US market. By fostering relationships with media across travel, business, lifestyle, and regional outlets, 5W will insert thought leadership commentary into larger travel narratives and policy discussions. Focusing on topics specifically concerning flight disruptions, passenger rights, and flight compensation owed, 5W will use AirHelp's proprietary data to further credibility and cement their position as a leader in the industry.

"Considering the increased attention on travelers' rights following USDOT's proposal for strengthened airline compensation, we are excited for our partnership with AirHelp," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "5WPR's Consumer Tech team is well-experienced in pushing narratives forward throughout the media landscape, and we are confident that AirHelp's voice and advocacy will be amplified in the national conversation."

"The travel industry has seen, and continues to see, heightened focus on air passenger rights. Every year, around 10 million passengers are entitled to receive flight disruption compensation, yet 85% of all travelers don't know their rights – and only 55% will file for compensation, even when they know they are entitled to it," says Mira Poreba, Senior PR Manager, AirHelp. "There is a lot to do in terms of education and communication, which is why we chose to work with 5WPR – we need the best partners."

5W's Consumer Tech PR team is in-the-know, up to date on trends, industry norms, benchmarks, and history in the space. 5W has developed trusted connections in the media, which has a range of advantages for clients that gives a leg up on competition. These relationships have led to placements in top media across broadcast, print and digital, and billions of impressions.

About AirHelp

Since 2013 AirHelp has grown into the world's largest air passenger rights advocate. We've helped countless through our fight for justice. We're continually investing in data and cutting-edge technology to power our easy-to-use website and make our customers' claims even smoother. We speak 17 languages, and our global staff of over 350 includes the world's largest team of lawyers specialized in air passenger rights. Combined with local knowledge from a network of partners across 30 countries, we are uniquely placed to help air passengers all around the world.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 275 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

