Summit Hosting Acquires Tech Commandos

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hosting, one of the largest providers of virtual servers and cloud-based QuickBooks and Sage hosting in the U.S. and Canada, is pleased to announce today that it has acquired Tech Commandos, another step in a 5-year acquisition plan focused on becoming the leading financial cloud hosting provider with cloud computing and Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS). The expansion will immediately grow the Summit Hosting customer base and add a new practice area focusing on ACT Hosting, further solidifying Summit Hosting as a leader in small and medium-sized business (SMB) hosting providers.

"We are excited about the Tech Commandos acquisition as we continue to expand our hosting expertise and solidify our place atop the list of cloud hosting services in the SMB marketplace," says Warren Patterson, CEO at Summit Hosting. "We would like to welcome our newest customers and look forward to providing enterprise-level security and a world-class customer experience."

Customers transitioning from Tech Commandos can expect improved security and satisfaction with state-of-the-art data centers and Summit Secure Workspace, an enterprise-level security suite, installed on each server that includes 24/7 security monitoring. They will also have immediate protection from our dedicated 24/7 Security Operations team and access to our 24/7/365 U.S.-based support team.

About Summit Hosting: Summit Hosting is a leading cloud hosting provider for financial applications, including QuickBooks, Sage, and SAP Programs in North America. We offer top-tier hosting platforms for customers worldwide, with over 8,000 servers and 30,000 end-users running in our environments. We pride ourselves on giving our customers every tool they need to make their day-to-day more manageable and allow their business to grow.

About Silver Oak Services Partners: Founded in 2005 and based in Evanston, IL, Silver Oak is a leading lower middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on service businesses. Silver Oak invests in business, healthcare, and consumer services companies in the lower middle market, typically with EBITDA of $4 million to $25 million.

For more information about Summit Hosting, visit us here https://www.summithosting.com/.

Summit Hosting delivers an industry-leading secure cloud experience for QuickBooks, Sage and other applications. (PRNewswire)

