InventHelp Inventor Develops Sunlight Broadcasted (FMB-136)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a solution for the long dark winter days with a solar powered solution" said inventor from Boston, MA "The REFRACTED SUNLIGHT BROADCASTED captures and collects sun rays and changes the direction of the rays of light."

This innovative patent-pending invention would make full use of the sun rays by capturing the beams and redirecting them to any areas determined by the user for extended use. This would be useful during the winter months when there is less direct sunlight, would provide solar panel power all year long.

Invention would be useful to homeowners, business owners, building construction contractors, home improvement specialists, landscape/garden service providers, or do-it-yourself enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno, CA sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

