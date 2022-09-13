Cleantech company Hitachi Zosen Inova selects IFS Cloud to support global transformation project

IFS solution will provide Hitachi Zosen Inova with full support for construction, operation & maintenance of sustainable energy plants

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that global cleantech company Hitachi Zosen Inova has selected IFS Cloud to support its mission-critical enterprise resource planning (ERP) processes.

Hitachi Zosen Inova operates in energy from waste and renewable gas. The company has their roots in Switzerland, where it was established in 1933. Since 2010 it has been part of the Hitachi Zosen Corporation, one of Japan's largest industrial and engineering firms, and now has 1700 employees.

Sustainability is at the heart of Hitachi Zosen Inova's operations - the company helps their clients recover useful materials contained in waste and dispose of non-recyclable waste hygienically and safely, generating renewable energy to reduce the use of raw materials and fossil fuels through state-of-the-art technologies that support modern and holistic waste management.



Hitachi Zosen Inova develops projects with their clients and draws on its experience as a general engineering, procurement and construction contractor to build and deliver complex turnkey plants and system solutions for thermal and biological energy-from-waste recovery, gas upgrading and power to gas. The company also offers comprehensive after-sales services for operators of existing plants and are expanding their business model to offer operation and maintenance of the plants they build.

To support their global transformation goals, Hitachi Zosen Inova selected IFS Cloud. A lack of transparency and visibility as well as inefficient and non-coherent work and reporting processes across the group didn't support the company's growth strategy and goal of becoming a key player in the global energy market. Hitachi Zosen Inova needed a project-centric ERP solution to replace their complex and fragmented system landscape (SAP and many small applications with different interfaces) and support the full project lifecycle of their operations, including bidding, design, procurement, finance, engineering, construction, services, manufacturing and logistics elements.

IFS Cloud will provide Hitachi Zosen Inova with a modern cloud-based platform, which will accelerate the company's transformation and digitalization. With IFS' cloud technology, Hitachi Zosen Inova will have complete end-to-end visibility and control. IFS' extensive project management capabilities will support Hitachi Zosen Inova in realising their expansion strategy - entering new markets, expanding service offerings across operations and maintenance, and retrofitting projects that deliver complete customers satisfaction on time and on budget.

Finally, IFS Cloud's unique industry functionality will enable Hitachi Zosen Inova to excel across all areas of the business, remove operational silos and connect teams to deliver best practice - all through the innovative user interface IFS Aurena. The IFS Cloud implementation will be supported by Arcwide and will be rolled out across 13 countries.

"We selected IFS Cloud to harmonize our global business operations, an important step in supporting our vision to be a key player in the global energy market. Having a single view of our data across the entire business enables us to get better operational visibility and thereby optimize our processes and support our growth strategy, as we can deliver more projects more efficiently", says Gilles Burckel, Director Business Unit Controlling EfW at Hitachi Zosen Inova.

"We are delighted that Hitachi Zosen Inova has selected IFS Cloud for its OneERP Transformation Strategy. As a global organization it's imperative that Hitachi Zosen Inova can simplify and streamline their operational processes to improve efficiency, project delivery and profitability. IFS understands the increasing demand for sustainable power sources and services and supports Hitachi Zosen Inova's journey. We are happy to welcome Hitachi Zosen Inova into our hero customer program - which will see us working together to make the improbable possible", says Vincent Carvalho, COO Northern and Central Europe at IFS.

About Hitachi Zosen Inova



Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI) is a global cleantech company operating in energy from waste (EfW) and renewable gas. We develop projects with our clients and then draw on our experience as an engineering, procurement and construction contractor to deliver complex turnkey plants and system solutions. We also offer comprehensive, expert and reliable after-sales services for operators of existing plants. The proximity to our clients is important to us. That is why you will find us not only in Zurich, but wherever you need us. https://www.hz-inova.com/

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build, and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers-at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 5,000 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness, and collaboration in how we support our 10,000+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

