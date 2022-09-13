Barracuda bolsters its Zero Trust Access solution with integrated web security functionality

Latest release of Barracuda CloudGen Access protects users from malicious web content, strengthens integration with identity providers

Barracuda CloudGen Access , now transactable on AWS and Azure marketplaces, has been expanded with new functionality.

As part of Barracuda's Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform, Barracuda CloudGen Access now includes web security to protect users no matter where they work.

With these enhancements, Barracuda is providing an integrated Zero Trust Network Access and web security solution.

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Secured.22 Conference -- Barracuda , a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, today announced that CloudGen Access, now transactable on AWS and Azure marketplaces, has been expanded with new functionality. As part of Barracuda's SASE platform, Barracuda CloudGen Access now includes web security to protect users from malicious web content and keep employees safe and productive no matter where they work.

With the accelerated speed of hybrid and remote working, providing secure access for employees and contractors remains a top priority and challenge for many businesses. Barracuda CloudGen Access takes a "Zero Trust" approach to security that trusts no one implicitly -- not employees, not partners, not systems, until the permissions and identity are verified. It requires verification of every user and device before granting access to resources, making it difficult for attackers to penetrate the network or steal data.

With these enhancements, Barracuda is providing an integrated Zero Trust Network Access and web security solution that helps organizations protect their users, applications, devices, and other critical resources from ransomware and other cyberattacks. New advanced web filtering capabilities, include:

DNS-based web security policies

Remote user / work-from-home coverage

User and group-based policies and reporting

Time and location-based policies and reporting

Latency elimination via local inspection

Continuous threat intelligence updates

Customers and channel partners that want to take advantage of simplified and streamlined procurement and deployment processes can now transact Barracuda CloudGen Access on AWS and Azure Marketplaces. This offers additional flexibility to buy Barracuda CloudGen Access with existing AWS or Microsoft billing procedures and to deploy with a few clicks.

"CloudGen Access provides secure access to cloud, hybrid, and SaaS applications with identity, posture, context, and DNS-based security policies for remote and office users," said Tim Jefferson, Barracuda SVP, Engineering and Product Management, Data, Network and Application Security. "The concept of Zero Trust is moving beyond network access and into many facets of business operations because it helps to ensure continuity, mitigate risk, and boost overall security posture."

"Without Barracuda CloudGen Access, we would not be able to provide adequate customer support. We would have to sacrifice either speed and responsiveness, or security—either of which would fundamentally undermine our business model," explained Utku Zihnioglu Founder/CEO, Webshare, in a Barracuda case study.

"Usually when you gain availability, you lose security. With CloudGen Access, you get both," stated Soteria LLC Security Engineer Anthony Biao, in a Barracuda case study.

About Barracuda Secured.22

Barracuda Secured.22 Customer Conference, happening this week September 13 and 14, is the company's annual global virtual conference for Barracuda customers. Barracuda Secured.22 is an informative event covering technical security scenarios that enable practitioners to identify, prevent, recover, and respond quickly to cyber security attacks. For more information, please visit: https://barracuda.events/secured.22/.

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

