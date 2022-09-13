Alabama's School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (ASCTE) Opens New State-of-the-Art Campus in Huntsville's Cummings Research Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alabama is on track to become a national leader in cyber security with the opening of a new state magnet high school in Huntsville. The Alabama School of Cyber Technology & Engineering will hold a ribbon cutting of its 26-acre campus located in Cummings Research Park on September 23, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. Students from across the state are eligible to attend the school, which emphasizes cyber resiliency across all disciplines.

Governor Kay Ivey is scheduled to deliver remarks at the formal opening of this first-of-its-kind high school that addresses the critical need for cyber professionals and cyber awareness in every industry.

Alicia Ryan, President of the ASCTE Foundation Board and Vice Chair of the ASCTE Board of Trustees, said the opening of the campus is the result of a multi-year collaborative effort between commercial, private, governmental, academic and non-profit organizations.

"We are humbled by the incredible momentum that continues to propel ASCTE forward as a national leader, preparing high school students with relevant knowledge that will reinforce our position in defense, security and intelligence across all industries," said Ryan. "As our students learn in this state-of-the-art facility, we are optimistic that they will drive the innovation we so desperately need for a prosperous tomorrow."

The distinctive design of the school's two buildings incorporates collaborative learning spaces, engineering workshops, cyber ranges, an accelerator space, STEM labs, high-tech classrooms, a fitness center, a salon, student common areas, conference space and a 400-seat lecture hall. Apartments for staff and residential suites for 150 students are also included in the school's almost 130,000 square feet of space.

"Our Foundation has worked tirelessly to ensure that our campus is something our state can be proud of. And here we are, with one of the most innovative high school campuses in the United States—serving some of Alabama's most promising students," said Matt Massey, President of ASCTE. "Our work here is changing the landscape of higher education and industry by producing graduates prepared both in theory and practice."

