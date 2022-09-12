Financial Times: Leipzig Has One of the 20 Best Business Schools in the World

LEIPZIG, Germany, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management (HHL) has achieved 19th place worldwide and third place in Germany in the annual ranking of the Financial Times. This makes HHL's Master in Management program one of the best in the world. According to the ranking published today, HHL graduates earn higher salaries than graduates of all other German business schools three years after graduation. In a European comparison, their salaries are in second place, and they rank in third place worldwide. The employment rate three months after graduation is 100 percent.

Prof. Dr. Stephan Stubner, HHL Rector comments,

"Being ranked among the world's top 20 business schools confirms our goal of providing a first-class education and proves the high quality that our students bring to their workplace."

As the first business school in the German-speaking world, HHL was founded by entrepreneurs in 1898 as the Commercial College of Leipzig. Since then, HHL has always been a pioneer in the world of academia. It was the first German business school to receive an international AACSB accreditation as a seal of approval and one of the first to establish a Chair of Business Ethics. With the first university-level part-time master's program, HHL is helping to reconcile work and family life. HHL's goal is to train efficient and responsible managers with an entrepreneurial mindset.

On October 8, the school will celebrate its reestablishment 30 years ago, grounded in the change of the political system that was occurring in Germany at the time. Press representatives are cordially invited! The Prime Minister of Saxony and the Mayor of the City of Leipzig will deliver addresses to mark the occasion.

Contact : E.Echterhoff@hhl.de; Tel: +49 341 98 51 614

