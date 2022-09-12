On Demand: Maximize savings with a tankless water heater

Champion Plumbing discusses benefits of alternative water heating solution

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion Plumbing, a leading provider of plumbing services to the Oklahoma City area, says purchasing a water heater is an investment for local homeowners. When it's time to make that decision, Champion encourages residents to consider tankless water heaters as an option.

Tankless water heaters have grown in popularity over the years due to numerous benefits and savings associated with the product.

"With inflation on the rise, homeowners are seeking ways to keep more money in their pocket," said Brent Harpole, owner of Champion Plumbing. "Due to their highly efficient nature, tankless water heaters can provide larger savings as opposed to more traditional options. Those looking for more cost-effective water heating solutions should consider tankless water heaters."

According to the Department of Energy, homeowners can save up to 50% more in savings when using a tankless unit. These savings are generated because the water heater only turns on when hot water is in use.

In addition to savings, tankless water heaters provide reliable hot water on demand. The heating elements in tankless units only heat the water when needed creating an unlimited supply of hot water. For traditional units, the hot water is stored in a single tank and can run out.

"No one likes to be in the middle of a shower only to have the water turn cold," Harpole said. "Tankless units solve that problem by providing endless amounts of hot water. The energy savings combined with its hot water supply makes these water heaters a valuable investment and asset for those looking to upgrade or switch to an alternative solution."

About Champion Plumbing

Started in 2015, Champion Plumbing is led by the husband-and-wife duo of Leslie and Brent Harpole. Champion provides plumbing and water quality services to the residents of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and surrounding areas. The team specializes in water heater services, drain cleaning, garbage disposals, water filtration systems, pipe lining and whole house repipes. The company is dedicated to giving back to the local community in addition to helping them with their plumbing needs.

