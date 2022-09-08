Verana Health to Highlight the Value of Curated Real-World Data at the American College of Epidemiology 2022 Annual Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verana Health ®—a digital health company elevating quality in real-world data—today announced it will present two research posters at the American College of Epidemiology (ACE) 2022 Annual Meeting, which will be held Sept. 8-11 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Both research projects demonstrate the value of using quality, de-identified real-world data (RWD) curated from electronic health records (EHRs) to derive actionable insights about missing data. Researchers used de-identified RWD from the American Academy of Ophthalmology IRIS® Registry (Intelligent Research in Sight) and the American Academy of Neurology Axon Registry®.

The two abstracts to be presented as posters during the meeting at The Scott Resort & Spa in Scottsdale are:

Combining Data from Medical Registries Reduces the Proportion of Subjects with Missing Demographic Data, presented by Lauren Wiener , Quantitative Scientist at Verana Health.

Diabetic Retinopathy Disease Severity Missingness in Electronic Health Records, presented by Thai Hien Nguyen, MPH, at Verana Health.

Both posters will be presented and discussed on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The first poster cited above will explain how Wiener and researchers from Stanford University School of Medicine sought to reduce the proportion of missing demographic data for patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) in a neurology medical registry by supplementing it with de-identified data on the same patients from an ophthalmology registry. Researchers found that among subjects with MS in the Axon Registry, the proportion of missing demographic data was reduced by supplementing it with de-identified IRIS Registry data for race, ethnicity, and location, but not for age and sex, for which there was more initial data.

In the latter study, Thai Hien Nguyen and researchers from Stanford and Duke University Schools of Medicine sought to understand the mechanism of missingness from unspecified ICD codes for diabetic retinopathy (DR) disease severity using the IRIS Registry. On average, patients with unspecified encounters were significantly older, had better visual acuity and lower utilization of ophthalmic procedures at the time of the encounter. Researchers observed significant differences between clinical encounters with specified and unspecified disease severity. Based on these findings and clinical correlation, unspecified clinical encounters are likely associated with less severe retinopathy.

This research also demonstrates Verana Health's commitment to collaborating with medical specialty organizations, researchers, and healthcare providers to uncover new insights from de-identified RWD that could help to improve the quality of care and the treatments available for patients.

The IRIS Registry is the largest specialty society clinical data registry in all of medicine. It incorporates data on more than 75 million patients and more than 450 million billable visits. These data have been contributed by nearly 16 thousand participating clinicians across the U.S.

One of the largest real-world clinical data registries for neurology in the world, the Axon Registry incorporates de-identified data on more than 3 million patients and nearly 18 million billable visits from more than 1,400 participating clinicians.

Verana Health leverages its proprietary VeraQ™ population health data engine to help manage, curate, and analyze de-identified RWD in the IRIS Registry and Axon Registry.

To learn more about the IRIS Registry, the Axon Registry, and Verana Health's partnerships with the American Academy of Ophthalmology and American Academy of Neurology, visit: https://www.veranahealth.com/partners/ .

About Verana Health

Verana Health® is a digital health company elevating quality in real-world data. Verana Health operates an exclusive real-world data network of more than 20,000 healthcare providers (HCPs) and about 90 million de-identified patients, stemming from its strategic data partnerships with the American Academy of Ophthalmology®, American Academy of Neurology, and American Urological Association. Using its clinician-informed and artificial intelligence-enhanced VeraQ™ population health data engine, Verana Health transforms structured and unstructured healthcare data into curated, disease-specific data modules, Qdata™. Verana Health's Qdata helps power analytics solutions and software-as-a-service products for real-world evidence generation, clinical trials enablement, HCP quality reporting, and medical registry data management. Verana Health's quality data and insights help drive progress in medicine to enhance the quality of care and quality of life for patients. For more information, visit www.veranahealth.com .

