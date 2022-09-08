PHILLIPS LYTLE LAUNCHES CHICAGO OFFICE WITH HIRING OF JOHN R. WORTH FROM KIRKLAND & ELLIS

Eager for an entrepreneurial opportunity, experienced litigator joins regional firm to grow his practice and team of talented attorneys

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips Lytle LLP announced John R. Worth, a newly added partner with the firm, will lead its new Chicago office. He joins Phillips Lytle after more than 10 years as a partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP. The trial attorney and commercial litigator's expanded role as Chicago office leader brings a new opportunity—growing a local team of talented attorneys to complement the support he'll have from Phillips Lytle's attorneys in other market locations.

"I'm beyond excited to join Phillips Lytle and pursue this new opportunity to lead the firm's Chicago office," Mr. Worth said. "Throughout my years practicing law, I've always been an entrepreneur at heart, focused on expanding my practice with existing clients, developing new relationships and creating referral pipelines. At Phillips Lytle, I'll be able to take this work to the next level — providing an incredible value proposition for the firm's existing and future clients. I'm grateful for the trust my new partners have placed in me to help accelerate the firm's ongoing growth strategy."

"John joins Phillips Lytle amid a recent stretch of rapid growth and hiring, creating a moment of opportunity when top talent collided with our appetite to expand into new markets," said Phillips Lytle Managing Partner Kevin M. Hogan. "In addition to being a very talented litigator, John brings leadership skills and an entrepreneurial spirit. Our values aligned, as did our high standards and focus on providing the highest level of client service. We're excited to welcome John to our team as we continue our efforts to make Phillips Lytle a marquee destination for attorneys ready to shape the future of our 188-year-old firm."

Mr. Worth brings nearly two decades of experience representing major corporate clients, including several within the FORTUNE 500, in commercial matters in federal and state trial and appellate courts and arbitrations throughout the United States. He will continue providing trusted counsel for clients on complex commercial litigation, including contract disputes, consumer fraud, product liability, mass tort and toxic tort, and class action litigation matters.

Adding his expertise to further expand Phillips Lytle's Class Action, Commercial Litigation, Product Liability & Mass Tort Litigation, and Insurance Coverage Practices, Mr. Worth will work alongside the firm's talented attorneys across office locations and seek to build on its track record of achieving desired results that align with clients' business objectives.

Mr. Worth has broad legal experience in disputes spanning many industries, including chemical, energy, life sciences, shipping and logistics, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, real estate and more. He received his law degree from the Indiana University Maurer School of Law, where he graduated magna cum laude and was elected to the school's Order of the Coif chapter. During law school, Mr. Worth served as the Editor-in-Chief of the Indiana Law Journal. He also holds a master's degree from the University of Chicago and a bachelor's degree from Wabash College, where he graduated magna cum laude and was elected to the college's chapter of Phi Beta Kappa.

This market expansion represents another milestone as Phillips Lytle continues to push ahead with its organization-wide, talent-driven growth plans — which were launched earlier this year. The firm is actively expanding its expertise through the attraction, retention and development of top legal talent, as well as the recruitment of boutique law firms and specialty practices in existing and new markets.

Phillips Lytle LLP is a premier regional law firm that is recognized nationally for its legal excellence. With offices across New York State and in Chicago, IL, Washington, D.C. and Canada, our attorneys serve a multinational client base, including FORTUNE 1000 companies, global and regional financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, middle-market companies, startups, entrepreneurs and individuals on important matters affecting their businesses and personal wealth. For more information, visit www.phillipslytle.com.

