EVPASSPORT BRINGS EV CHARGERS TO UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT'S INVESTMENT TRUST PROPERTIES

New EVPassport EV charging stations will be available at select commercial and residential properties in the United States

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVPassport , the innovative EV charging hardware and software "connected infrastructure" platform, today announced the plan to deploy EVPassport electric vehicle chargers at commercial and multi-family real estate investment trust properties across the United States owned by UBS Asset Management's Real Estate & Private Markets business.

EVPassport, the innovative EV charging hardware and software “connected infrastructure” platform. (PRNewswire)

"We are determined to lower emissions, increase our tenant experience, and deliver value to investors through the implementation of EV charging stations at many of our properties," said Vasilios Diakogeorgiou, Head of Strategic Initiatives, UBS Asset Management. "We will continue to scale our EV charging initiative to ensure our properties continue to lead in innovation and technology."

In a phased rollout, EVPassport will work with UBS to strategically replace and add chargers to their investment trust properties in select markets across the United States.

"We are honored to bring the latest EV charging technology to UBS's investment trust properties nationwide and look forward to making an impact together," said Hooman Shahidi, co-founder and president of EVPassport.

Understanding the EVPassport product

In a crowded market, EVPassport is establishing a strong reputation for its durable hardware, unparalleled customer service, and their API-driven, cloud-based software. Product differentiators include:

EVPassport's open network, cloud software technology makes it the 'most discoverable' and the easiest to manage. With open APIs, it's also integration-ready with existing and future technologies.

EVPassport has the simplest and most intuitive driver experience. The brand's exclusive "scan and charge" QR code technology is the simplest and fastest way for EV drivers to charge. Unlike other chargers, there are no fobs, apps or cards required. It's also compatible with all electric vehicle makes and models (not just Tesla, for instance).

EVPassport's customer service is unparalleled. One example is EVPassport's exclusive "90 second heartbeat." The company monitors the chargers' operational health remotely every 90 seconds and responds on-demand.

About EVPassport

EVPassport is the technological evolution of EV charging software and hardware for forward-thinking companies around the world who place high value on the satisfaction of their customers. Their API-driven, cloud-based software provides endless integration possibilities and is the only truly open, interoperable EV charging platform. Businesses rely on EVPassport's custom branded hardware to provide drivers with the easiest charging experience possible, requiring no apps, fobs or cards, just a simple QR code scan. And EVPassport's lowest cost of entry and lucrative revenue share model delivers the fastest ROI in the market. EVPassport recently acquired 100% carbon neutral status and was selected as a "World Changing Idea for 2022" by Fast Company.

For more information, visit www.EVPassport.com , and follow EVPassport on Twitter (@EVPassport ), Instagram ( @EVPassport ) and LinkedIn .

About UBS Asset Management

Asset Management is a large-scale asset manager with a presence in 23 markets. It offers investment capabilities and investment styles across all major traditional and alternative asset classes to institutions, wholesale intermediaries and wealth management clients around the world. It is a leading fund house in Europe, the largest mutual fund manager in Switzerland, the second largest fund of hedge funds manager and one of the largest real assets investment managers in the world.

