Electromedical's Flagship WellnessPro Plus Technology on Exhibit This Week at PAINWeek 2022 in Las Vegas from Sep 6-9

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: EMED) ("Electromedical" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the development and production of bioelectronic devices designed to relieve chronic, intractable, and acute pain by using frequencies and electro-modulation, is excited to announce that the Company is exhibiting its flagship product, the WellnessPro Plus, at the world renowned PAINWeek national conference event (www.painweek.org) this week from September 6 thru September 9 at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in the heart of the Las Vegas strip.

PAINWeek 2021 was the largest pain conference in the United States, drawing over 1,500 attendees in the pain management field.

Representatives from the Company will be on hand at Booth #205 at the facility's new "Experience Zone". Interested attendees are invited to visit the Electromedical booth and try the WellnessPro Plus firsthand to experience the magic of drug-free pain relief.

"PAINWeek offers us the perfect venue to demonstrate the power and efficacy of our core technology," remarked Matthew Wolfson, Founder and CEO of Electromedical. "We will have access to an exceptionally well targeted crowd, including physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nurses, pharmacists, hospitalists, physical therapists, psychologists, and other pain management professionals."

The event will also serve as a platform for the Company to begin to generate buzz ahead of the completion of its new Gen-3 WellnessPro Plus next-generation prototype, which is expected to be completed this month.

PAINWeek has been a leading resource for frontline practitioners treating acute and chronic pain for over 15 years. The annual PAINWeek conference presents over 75 hours of accredited continuing medical education, composed of multidisciplinary course concentrations, master classes, special interest sessions, and satellite events geared toward healthcare professionals in the pain management industry.

About Electromedical Technologies

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Electromedical Technologies, Inc. is a commercial stage, FDA cleared, bioelectronic medical device manufacturing company initially focused on the treatment of various chronic, acute, intractable, and post-operative pain conditions. Through University collaboration agreements, the Company is working to develop a comprehensive research program in defining the effects of electro-modulation on the human body. By studying the impacts of electrical fields in cell signaling and effects on virus assembly and immune responses, the Company's goal is to reduce pain and improve overall human wellbeing. The Company's current FDA cleared product indications are for chronic acute post traumatic and post-operative, intractable pain relief.

For more information, please visit www.electromedtech.com.

Note: Nonhuman preliminary studies that we are planning to start in the near future and their applications are not related to our current product in any way and are currently not cleared in the US.

