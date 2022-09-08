Color World Metaverse Integrates Business Travel Services to Introduce a New Form of Digital Ticketing

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, announces today that its metaverse software [Color World_Metaverse] ("Color World") will be launching a new ticketing feature for the sales of business, travel, hotel, and transportation tickets. This booking system will be available to users worldwide. It is reported that Mind of World Air Ticketing Services in Jilin Province ("Mind of World") is the first comprehensive ticketing company to join the Color World. During the period leading up to this announcement, the team at Color Star has built a metaverse headquarter for Mind of World. Once the headquarter is available on the platform, users from all over the world will be able to purchase air tickets and hotel booking tickets directly in the [Color World_Metaverse] app.

The subject of this newly established cooperation is very important to both Color Star and Mind of World, so much so that the team at Color Star has spent a lot of manpower and resources to design and build the virtual ticketing hall, and has precisely divided the upcoming assets and content to fit into the metaverse map. Color Star hopes to present a unique digital ticketing center for users worldwide, which will hopefully revolutionize people's idea of the traditional online ticketing experience. The potential of artificial intelligence can be realized through the metaverse; it can help level-up the user experience by allowing a fast and easy reservation process, thus making artificial intelligence one of the most notable features of the metaverse. Moreover, as a leader in the industry, Mind of World is also willing to work together with Color Star to venture into and develop new technologies. In regards to the upcoming content, the team has worked hard to create an extravagant ticketing hall for Color World users to conveniently and quickly book their holidays.

[Color World_Metaverse] has now attracted many leading international enterprises to join the platform, and each has had a tailor-made metaverse headquarter created for them. This has become the biggest feature and highlight of Color World. At the same time, the team at Color Star has been actively working on expanding and improving the features of the software. They are also working on allowing the combination of physical and digital products to be sold by vendors in the metaverse. Users can choose from a variety of different entertainment experiences after logging in, all of which will be receiving huge updates to meet user expectations. [Color World_Metaverse] is already available on all major app stores. Download now by searching for Color World_Metaverse.

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, including the development of the metaverse project; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market internationally where CSCW conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

View original content:

SOURCE Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.