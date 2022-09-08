Cetera Financial Group, First to Launch Broadridge Next-Gen Client Communications Experience, Leveraging Data and Analytics for Better Investor Engagement

Driven by investor research and innovative design, Wealth InFocus is transforming digital and print client communications and increasing investor engagement with a simpler, intuitive and actionable experience

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To better engage investors, empower advisors and accelerate digital transformation in the wealth management industry, global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) launched Wealth InFocus, a next-gen wealth communications experience designed on a foundation of investor research, with Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) as the first client. This new approach toward wealth communications provides a better digital experience according to 78% of Cetera's surveyed pilot clients, and 88% of respondents would like to receive a Wealth InFocus digital communication on an ongoing basis.

"Wealth InFocus is a cutting-edge communications experience that is already improving client engagement, enhancing investor connections with advisors and driving digital transformation, which makes Cetera even more unique in a crowded, legacy landscape," said Tom Gooley COO of Cetera. "We are excited to be the first firm to go live with this innovative communications experience and are empowering our clients and their financial well-being with the information that is most important to them while delivering solutions to our advisors that reinforce the value they bring to their clients. This underscores Cetera's deep commitment to providing our financial professionals with simple and impactful solutions, so they have more time to grow their practices, enjoy their families and serve their clients."

The Next-Gen Wealth Experience

Wealth InFocus is designed to take an investor-centric approach by consolidating, aggregating and presenting the most important information across various account and regulatory communications, including statements, confirms, proxies and prospectuses. Replacing traditional static communications, Wealth InFocus creates a new holistic experience, making it easier for investors to consume and better understand account details while providing advisors with new opportunities to reinforce their value and communicate directly with their clients. Investors can quickly and securely contact an advisor, view key account information, gain insights, and review action items and events across channels, including email, text, microsites and print, according to their preferences.

"Broadridge continues to pioneer a suite of digital capabilities, such as Wealth InFocus, to make investor communications more intuitive, convenient and understandable while strengthening relationships among investors, advisors and wealth management firms across digital and physical channels," said Doug DeSchutter, President of Broadridge Customer Communications. "Given Broadridge's investment and expertise in wealth management, customer and regulatory communications, and digital transformation, we are uniquely positioned to provide Cetera and the wealth management industry with the data and technology to transform communication experiences for investors while significantly reducing costs and increasing efficiencies for firms."

Built upon the Cloud and an API-driven infrastructure, Wealth InFocus is proving to deepen omni-channel engagement and connections for investors, advisors and wealth management firms.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion in equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees approximately $353 billion in assets under administration and $122 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2021.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

Broadridge Contacts:

Investors:

Edings Thibault

Head of Investor Relations, Broadridge

+1 516-472-5129

Edings.Thibault@Broadridge.com

Media:

Gregg Rosenberg

Corporate Communications, Broadridge

(212) 918-6966

Gregg.Rosenberg@broadridge.com

Cetera Media Contact:

Ryan Hoffman

Ryan.hoffman@Cetera.com

(PRNewswire)

Broadridge Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Broadridge Financial Solutions) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.