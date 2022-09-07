Paradigm's New Harassment Training Aims for Inclusion, Not Just Compliance

The world's leading DEI company brings a modern approach to preventing sexual harassment in the workplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm , the world's leading diversity, equity, and inclusion company, today announced a new harassment prevention training program with inclusion at its core. The online training is designed to foster workplaces where harassment is less likely to occur and empower people who witness or experience harassment to take action.

Paradigm's modern workplace harassment prevention training program has inclusion at its core.

"For too long, organizations have treated harassment training as a check-the-box, compliance-only effort. That's a waste of time, and does nothing to address sexual harassment at work — something 26% of people in this country experience," said Paradigm co-founder and chief executive officer Joelle Emerson.

According to Emerson, most harassment compliance training is ineffective, because it focuses on teaching would-be harassers how to avoid egregious and illegal behavior. "Organizations shouldn't rely primarily on people who engage in harassment to create more inclusive environments. To prevent harassment, it's critical to equip everyone to foster anti-harassment cultures and to take action when problematic behavior happens. If people can learn to speak up even against subtle instances of bad behavior, more egregious forms of harassment are far less likely to happen. We've taken everything we've learned working with more than 1,000 companies on their DEI efforts to design a training that does just that."

Paradigm's sexual harassment training meets compliance requirements in all 50 states, but it doesn't stop there. It covers why inclusion is important, how harassment undermines inclusion and workplace safety, and a wider range of problematic harassment behaviors. It also considers that many people taking the course have experienced or witnessed different types of sexual harassment and avoids triggering, traumatizing scenarios. It equips every audience — bystanders, people who experience harassment, and people who perpetuate harassment — with the tools they need to take immediate action and prevent future harassment.

Course Details

Paradigm's online harassment training is delivered through Reach, the company's blended learning platform. It is facilitated by DEI experts and an attorney and includes:

Courses for individuals and supervisors that combine videos from experts, hypothetical scenarios, case studies, readings, and interactive elements.

Compliance logs for organization's HR, DEI, and Legal teams, and completion certificates for learners. Courses meets sexual harassment training compliance guidelines in all 50 states.

Access to a robust library of additional diversity, equity, and inclusion trainings.

Paradigm's Harassment Prevention training is immediately available. Contact us for more information and a tailored demo.

About

Paradigm has worked with more than 1,000 companies around the world to create more diverse, just, equitable, and inclusive organizations. Paradigm offers a full suite of DEI solutions that enable organizations to develop, implement, measure, and track their DEI efforts.

